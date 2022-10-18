How to Watch Pistons Games Without Cable in 2022-23

The Detroit Pistons may still be a year or two after from truly competing in the East, but with a young core of Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Jalen Duren, they are nevertheless one of the compelling teams during the 2022-23 season.

If you live in the Pistons market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Detroit.

If you live out of the Pistons market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Pistons games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Pistons Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Detroit (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Pistons games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Pistons Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Pistons games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Pistons games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Pistons games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Pistons Season Preview 2022-23

The Detroit Pistons are one of the most intriguing young teams in the league as they enter the season. The team went with a full youth movement as they traded away veteran Jerami Grant to Portland during the offseason.

Leading the way for this young roster is second-year point guard Cade Cunningham who came on strong at the end of his rookie season. The number one overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft averaged 17.4 points, 5.6 assists, and 5.5 rebounds per game last season.

The youth movement isn’t just with Cunningham though, it’s all over this roster. 23-year-old Saddiq Bey is coming off of a strong second season where he averaged 16.1 points and 5.4 rebounds per game.

The team also added Marvin Bagley III at the trade deadline last season. In 18 games for Detroit Bagley showed flashes of his potential as the averaged 14.6 points and 6.8 rebounds per game.

The Pistons also have young players in Hamidou Diallo and Isaiah Stewart that have shown flashes during their young careers. 24-year-old Diallo averaged 11.0 points and 4.8 rebounds per game last season, while Stewart led the team in rebounding with 8.7 per game. He also upped his scoring to 8.3 points and 1.1 blocks per game.

The youth movement continued with the two lottery picks the Pistons added in the 2022 draft as they selected Jaden Ivey with the fifth overall pick and acquired the number 13 pick, Jalen Duren, from the Hornets. The Pistons hope that Ivey will form an explosive young backcourt with Cunningham and that Duren can give them more on the interior.

The Pistons also added a couple of veterans that should be able to make an impact in Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks. Bogdanovic averaged 18.1 points and 4.3 rebounds per game last season in Utah last season and gives the Pistons some much-needed shooting at 38.7% from three.

Burks has become a reliable off-the-bench scorer as he’s averaged double-figure scoring numbers in each of the last four seasons including 11.7 points per game for the Knicks last season. The Pistons are hopeful that Bogdanovic and Burks can bring them leadership and scoring for a young team.

If the veterans can merge with the team’s young talent then the Pistons could be one of the surprise teams in the league this season.