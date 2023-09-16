How to Watch Pitt vs WVU Football Game for Free

The Pittsburgh Panthers (1-1) will head to Milan Puskar Stadium in Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers (1-1) on Saturday, September 16.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Pitt vs West Virginia Preview

After toppling Wofford, 45-7 opening weekend, Pitt lost to Cincinnati, 27-21. Panthers quarterback Phil Jurkovec threw three touchdown passes, but he completed just over 30% of his passes for 179 yards and he also lost a critical fumble. It wasn’t his best game, but the entire Pitt offense struggled, as the offensive line allowed five sacks and the team gained just 83 yards on the ground.

The Panthers were down 20-7 at the half, but managed to pull it together a bit in the second half, outscoring the Bearcats 14-0 in the fourth quarter. It still wasn’t enough. Now, they have to head to Morgantown, where fans are nothing short of raucous.

On the other side, West Virginia dropped its season opener to No. 7 ranked Penn State, 38-15, before rebounding with a 56-17 trouncing of Duquesne. Mountaineers QB Garrett Greene had a huge game, going 10-18 for 240 yards and four passing touchdowns. Wide receiver Hudson Clement caught three of those TDs to go with his 177 yards. WVU racked up 619 total yards of offense in the victory.

“They’ve got experience — I think they’ve got nine guys returning on offense,” Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi said about WVU. “They do a lot of different stuff. every run they have will have a run-pass option off it, whether it’s a screen out there, whether it’s vertical routes. They run some quarterback zone read; he’ll keep it. They’ve got vertical routes running off the edge by two receivers. So there’s all kinds of different ones they have. We’ve got to do a good job of playing those guys because it puts you in a one-on-one situation depending on what defense you’re in, and you’ve got to make plays.”

Pitt leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 62-40-3. These two teams last met in 2022, when the Panthers won 38-31 after a thrilling game-winning pick six at home.

“Last year, really digging deep into that and learning about the history of the rivalry and some of the classic games, there’s very few college football rivalries that have the same memorable moments,” Mountaineers head coach Neal Brown said. “Especially when West Virginia and Pitt were in the same conference, some of those games really hinged with some opportunities to play in some elite bowl games, national championships, etcetera. I would say this is the biggest rivalry from a football standpoint that I’ve been a part of.”