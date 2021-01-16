How To Watch Tonight’s Powerball January 16 Drawing Online Live

A new Powerball drawing for $640 million is happening tonight, January 16, 2021. The lottery has a drawing every Wednesday and Saturday night at 10:59 p.m. Eastern, and you can watch the drawing online below or using any of the links listed. Here’s how you can stream the Powerball drawing on your computer, phone, or mobile device. The final section of this article also lists TV stations that might be broadcasting the drawing live.

Watching the Powerball Drawing Online Live

Here are the channels that typically show live streams of Powerball drawings. You might want to have several windows open when watching the Powerball drawing online live tonight. Depending on what else is happening in the news, any news station might choose to not show the drawing live, so you’ll want other options handy.

You can sometimes catch a live stream at WGN-TV at this link. Here they have live streams of their newscasts, which often include the Powerball drawing.

You can try the livestream from WRAL. They’ll have an older drawing at that link until the new drawing happens. They say on the website that they show the drawings live at 10:01 p.m. on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

In the past, WNEP Scranton has sometimes aired the drawing live here. This stream constantly shows WNEP’s channel or previous newscasts, so keep an eye on it for the drawing at the appropriate time. The webpage will list when the next live broadcast will be shown.

Or try Texas Lottery’s live webcast here. But keep in mind, this one is sometimes delayed by about 12 minutes.

If none of these options work, a video of the drawing will be posted about 30 minutes after the drawing at Powerball.com, but sometimes it’s posted sooner. This isn’t typically a live stream, however.

How Much Could You Win Tonight?

Tonight’s Powerball jackpot is estimated to be worth $640 million. (This is how much you would receive over time, before taxes, if you choose the annuity option of being paid every year.) For those who choose the lump sum option, it’s estimated that Powerball will be worth $478.7 million before taxes, if you’re the only winner and you don’t have to share with anyone.

The odds of winning the entire jackpot are 1 in 292,201,338. The overall odds of winning any prize (including the $4 prize for matching just the red Powerball or just the red Powerball and one white ball) are 1 in 24.87.

You can also try to earn even more by choosing the Power Play option. But of note: “The 10X multiplier is only in play when the advertised jackpot annuity is $150 million or less.”

If you’re wondering if you need to match the numbers in the exact order drawn, Powerball explains:

Powerball tickets print the white ball numbers in numerical order of a given play. You can match the white ball numbers in any order of a given play to win a prize. The red Powerball number of a given play on your ticket must match the red Powerball drawn. Each play on a ticket is separately determined; players cannot crisscross play lines on a ticket or combine numbers from other tickets.

