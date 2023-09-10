How to Watch Raiders vs Broncos Game for Free

The Sean Payton era kicks off for the Denver Broncos (0-0), who host the Las Vegas Raiders (0-0) at Empower Field at Mile High on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Raiders vs Broncos live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV.

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Raiders vs Broncos live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one.

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Raiders vs Broncos live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+.

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Raiders vs Broncos live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN.

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Raiders vs Broncos live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Raiders vs Broncos Preview

The Raiders finished third in the AFC West last year with a 6-11 overall mark. Las Vegas averaged 23.2 points a game on offense and gave up 24.6 points a game on the defensive side. Las Vegas decided a change was in order at quarterback, so it let nine-year starter Derek Carr head for New Orleans while signing former San Francisco 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo to a three-year contract.

On the other side, the Broncos experienced plenty of changes themselves this offseason. After finishing with a 5-12 record in 2022, Denver hired former New Orleans Saints Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton. The Broncos averaged an NFL-worst 16.9 points per game last year with veteran QB Russell Wilson leading the way, and the hope is for Payton to re-vamp the team, particularly on offense.

“Sean’s had a long history in this league of success everywhere he’s been and, obviously, in New Orleans,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said about Payton. “He’s a great coach. His teams are always well-prepared. They play physical and tough. They’re disciplined. They take good care of the ball. They don’t beat themselves. They’re really good at situational football. That’s what I’m expecting.”

For his part, Payton may be relying on his group of running backs led by Javonte Williams, who has fully recovered from the ACL injury he suffered last October.

“He’s going to play a big role,” Payton said about Williams this week. “We feel like he’s moving well. He is strong and healthy. Preseason was important for him, but more important is the hours he put into the rehab. … We feel like him and [Samaje] Perine give us — I don’t want to say similar backs. The obviously, we have a little different dimension with Jaleel [McLaughlin].”

The Raiders have a formidable back of their own in Josh Jacobs, who has scored seven TDs in four season openers throughout his career. He has also burned the Broncos several times throughout his career, averaging 103.0 yards, 1.3 touchdowns and 4.7 yards per carry against Denver.

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play) and James Lofton (analyst) will call the game, while former kicker Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon will serve as sideline reporters.

The Raiders lead the all-time series against the Broncos, 71-54-2. Las Vegas has beaten the Broncos in each of their last six matchups.