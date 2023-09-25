How to Watch Rams vs Bengals Game for Free

The Los Angeles Rams (1-1) head to Paul Brown Stadium to take on the Cincinnati Bengals (0-2) Week 3 on Monday Night Football.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN and ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Rams vs Bengals Preview

The Rams are coming off a 30-23 loss to the San Francisco 49ers last week. Los Angeles quarterback Matthew Stafford went 34-55 for 307 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions, but he didn’t get much help from the ground game. The Rams finished with just 89 rushing yards, and their run defense wasn’t much better.

L.A. gave up 159 yards and three scores on the ground in the loss to San Francisco, but despite the loss, Rams head coach Sean McVay saw some things he liked from his squad.

“I don’t want to say missed out, but I think there’s learning opportunities,” McVay said. “Ultimately, we didn’t come away with the result that we were hunting up, but there was a lot of good things that we can take away. … I thought it was a high-caliber football game.”

Now, they’ll be going up against a Bengals squad that is majorly hobbled.

The primary question for the Bengals heading into this game will be whether or not starting quarterback Joe Burrow plays. Burrow re-aggrivated a previous calf injury late in Cincinnati’s 27-24 Week 2 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, and he’s doubtful to play. Burrow went 27-41 for 222 yards, two TDs and an interception in the team’s Week 2 loss, and the team isn’t saying whether or not he’ll be starting Week 3.

“We’ll see,” Cincinnati head coach Zac Taylor said. “He’s look good and we’ll take it day-to-day. We still have another 48 hours.”

“That may not be my decision to make. My job is to go out and play. That’s what I’m preparing to do,” Burrow said. “I’m preparing like I’m going to go out and play a Monday Night Football game. Whether that happens, I don’t know but I’m going to be prepared.”

If Burrow doesn’t go, backup QB Jake Browning will get his first career start. Regardless, the Rams are preparing for Burrow. “Yeah, as of right now, yes. We’ve prepared for that,” McVay said about Burrow starting. “Whether it’s Joe or whether it’s (Bengals QB Jake) Browning it’s going to be a really great challenge for us. That’s our expectation and we’ll go with that until I hear otherwise.”

The Bengals lead the all-time series against the Rams, 8-7. The most recent game between the two was in Super Bowl 56, when Stafford and the Rams beat Burrow and the Bengals, 23-20.