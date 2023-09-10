Where to Watch Rams vs Seahawks Live Stream for Free

The Los Angeles Rams (0-0) will head to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (0-0) on Sunday, September 10.

The game will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a free live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Rams vs Seahawks Preview

The Rams finished with a 5-12 overall record last year, the worst mark of head coach Sean McVay’s tenure. Los Angeles will be without star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, but they will have starting quarterback Matthew Stafford back after the veteran QB missed much of the 2022 season due to injury.

“Just dealing with some soft tissue stuff, just trying to get him to feel back to normal, and when that ends up occurring, then we’ll have him back. But in the meantime, he will not be playing for us,” McVay said about his star receiver.

Not having Kupp will be a huge handicap for Stafford and the offense, so McVay and company will have to be creative. L.A. averaged just over 18 points a game on offense last year, while allowing 22.6 points per contest on the defensive side.

As for Seattle, the Seahawks went 9-8 last year behind veteran QB Geno Smith, who threw for 4,282 yards, 30 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 games last season. Smith led an offense that put up just under 24 points a game. On the defensive side, the Seahawks allowed 23.6 points a game.

Pete Carroll is 8-5 in season openers as coach of the Seahawks, and he’s not about to overlook the Rams defense led by perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald.

“They’re going to have really grooved schemes that they run on offense and the things that they do will all be great choices and fit their personnel and all of that and they’ll plan against us really well,” Carroll said about the Rams. “And on the other side of the ball on defense, Raheem does a great job with their stuff. They’ll be fitting things to their personnel more than they have, I think, in the past. They’ve got some really good young coverage guys that can play that they might adjust a little bit there.”

Seattle leads the all-time series, 27­-22, and the Seahawks also swept the season series last year, most recently winning Week 18’s 19-16 overtime win, a victory that sent the Seahawks to the playoffs. With this being a divisional matchup, expect both teams to bring extra.

Kevin Kugler and Mark Sanchez will serve as commentators for the televised broadcast. Laura Okmin will be the sideline reporter.