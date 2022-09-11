Where to Watch Ravens Games Without Cable for Free

Lamar Jackson still doesn’t have a new long-term contract extension heading into the 2022 season, but the Baltimore Ravens remain a legitimate Super Bowl contender as long as No. 8 is on the field.

Jackson and too many other key starters struggled to get or stay on the field for the Ravens in 2021. A plethora of injuries derailed a season that ultimately saw the team finish 8-9 and outside the playoffs.

Jackson missed five games, while running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards were lost for the season, along with All-Pro cornerback Marcus Peters. Most of the big names are back and the Ravens did an exceptional job of adding new talent in both free agency and the 2022 NFL draft.

If you don't have cable and you live in the Ravens market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you're cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers.

If You Live in the Ravens Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

If You Live out of the Ravens Market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

Baltimore Ravens 2022 Season Preview

A bumper new deal isn’t the only thing Jackson is missing. He also lacks a legitimate go-to wide receiver.

Normally, Jackson doesn’t need one of those to thrive thanks to his awesome dual-threat skills and an offense tailored to the running game. The ground attack could be inconsistent again because neither Dobbins nor Edwards are deemed full speed ahead for the start of the season, with the latter on the PUP list.

There’s also pressure on the defense to improve after the Ravens gave up the most yards through the air last season. Peters and fellow cornerback Marlon Humphrey are back, but the Ravens aren’t as reliant on both staying healthy this year after Kyle Fuller was added from the Denver Broncos in free agency.

Best Fantasy Option: Mark Andrews

Every owner should consider Mark Andrews a must-have because of his undisputed status as Jackson’s favorite target. The tight end set career-high marks with 107 catches and 1,361 yards last season.

Andrews is the one receiver offensive coordinator Greg Roman consistently schemes ways to get open. He’s also lethal in the red zone, per ESPN’s Jamison Hensley:

Mark Andrews pulls in a catch in a red zone drill. Few tight ends have found the end zone more than Andrews, who has 26 TDs over last three seasons. pic.twitter.com/fnGDDJspLF — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) August 17, 2022

Andrews’ status as the main weapon in Baltimore’s passing game isn’t about to change. Not when the Ravens are relying on young and unproven wideouts like Rashod Bateman, Devin Duvernay and James Proche.

Rookie to Watch: Isaiah Likely

Andrew isn’t the only tight end set to be a feature of this offense. Rookie Isaiah Likely will also be a factor based on the fourth-round pick’s dynamic showings during preseason.

Likely proved himself an athletic, roving weapon during productive outings against the Arizona Cardinals and Tennessee Titans. The 22-year-old was unplayable against the Cards:

Isaiah Likely's stats so far: 8 catches

100 yards

1 TD And it's still the first half. 🔥 @DaGorilla4 📺: #BALvsAZ on FOX

📱: Stream on NFL+ https://t.co/YdLdMGKZy4 pic.twitter.com/9MGBdXjx8v — NFL (@NFL) August 22, 2022

Given the paucity of talent at wide receiver, expect Likely to be lined up outside early and often by Roman, while Andrews continues to work the middle. The combination should be highly productive.

Best Newcomer: Marcus Williams

Injuries at cornerback wrecked the Ravens’ defensive backfield, but those absences also highlighted the need for greater range at safety. General manager Eric DeCosta responded by swooping for Marcus Williams in free agency.

Outstanding for the New Orleans Saints last season, Williams brings a true ball hawk’s mentality to the last line of defense, evidenced by his five interceptions and 13 pass breakups over the last two years. Williams will form a deadly double act with rookie Kyle Hamilton, the 14th player taken in this year’s draft.

Key Returning Veteran: Justin Houston

The Ravens haven’t exactly fixed a tepid pass rush that logged a mere 34 sacks last season. Tyus Bowser, the team’s sack leader in 2021, remains on the PUP list recovering from Achilles surgery, while second-round pick David Ojabo tore his Achilles at Michigan’s pro day in March.

Those things made it essential to have a proven veteran on the edge. Ultimately, DeCosta opted to bring back Justin Houston.

It’s a smart move, even though the 33-year-old recorded just 4.5 sacks last season. At least Houston knows the roster and the coaching staff’s schemes, so he should hold the fort with second-year man Odafe Oweh until Bowser and Ojabo are ready to see the field.

Keeping established names upright will be critical for the Ravens this year. This team is strong enough in every phase to swap shots with anybody in a loaded AFC if the main player stay healthy.