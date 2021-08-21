How to Watch Ravens vs Panthers Without Cable (2021)

The Baltimore Ravens look to maintain their stellar preseason record as they take on the Carolina Panthers on Saturday in a preseason tilt.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised in local markets on ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC, CW or MyTV, depending on where you live. You can check here to see what channel the game is on in your area.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Ravens vs Panthers, with the options depending on where you live:

Ravens vs Panthers Preseason Preview

The Baltimore Ravens have won 17 consecutive preseason games and will look to continue that trend against the Panthers on Saturday. For four straight seasons — from 2016 to 2019 — the Ravens have gone undefeated during the preseason.

“It means a lot,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said last week. “Whether it’s a winning streak, or just the idea of how you approach the games.

“I just think it’s a credit to the players in terms of preparation and the coaches over the years in terms of we run a good training camp, offseason program and guys are ready to play good fundamental football. That’s what wins, whether it’s preseason or whatever it might be.”

The Ravens beat the Saints last week 17-14 in their preseason debut and now take on a Panther’s squad that narrowly dropped their preseason opener against the Colts, 21-18.

Harbaugh came away happy from his team’s preseason practices against the Panthers.

“I thought it was excellent. It’s good, hard work. Always when you go against another team, it’s just different – [the] players don’t know each other. There’s certainly a level of emotion that gets raised up. They are a real high-emotion [and] high-energy-type team, which is good. It was good for us to deal with. I’m glad we had a chance to do it. It should make us better, and we’ll move forward from here. It’s just positive.”

The Panthers are trying to work Sam Darnold into their system and he’s expected to make his debut against the Ravens after sitting out the first preseason game.

“We’d like to play (Darnold), just making sure we have the full complement of guys around him that can help him,” Panthers coach Matt Rhule said. “… That’s really what we’re leaning (towards) and hopefully that we’ll have enough guys healthy to be able to do that.”

A lot of coaches are turning to the third, and now final, preseason game as a tuneup. It sounds like Rhule might be leaning that way as well after some intense joint practices.

“The toll of two joint practices — pretty physical joint practices — I know some guys asked me, ‘Hey, was there a little less energy (at yesterday’s practice)?’ You watch the film, it was by far more physical than it had been,” Rhule said. “Really good work yesterday and today.”

The Ravens are 3-point favorites for the matchup.