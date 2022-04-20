How to Watch Real World New Orleans Reunion

Nearly 22 years after its initial season, the cast of the “Real World: New Orleans” will gather for an anticipated reunion season.

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” is available exclusively on Paramount+, which you can watch through either Amazon Prime or Paramount.

Here’s a full rundown of how to watch “Real World Homecoming: New Orleans”:

‘Real World Homecoming: New Orleans’ Preview





Play



The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans | Official Trailer | Paramount+ Head back to the Big Easy in The Real World Homecoming: New Orleans, streaming April 20 exclusively on Paramount+. Try It Free: bit.ly/3NjJ4RN Follow Paramount+ for the latest news: Facebook: facebook.com/ParamountPlus Twitter: twitter.com/paramountplus Instagram: instagram.com/paramountplus/ 2022-03-31T18:43:07Z

Coming on the heels of the very successful “Real World Homecoming” specials for New York (season one) and Los Angeles (season two) comes “Real World Homecoming: New Orleans,” which jumps ahead a bit in time in the chronology of the show to season nine.

“Real World: New Orleans” consisted of seven people living together in a remodeled Civil War-era mansion in New Orleans. The cast members were 22-year-old entrepreneur Jamie Murray; Matt Smith, a devout Catholic web designer who was 21, 22-year-old Melissa Howard, a funny girl who was eager to break out of her traditional Filipino upbringing; Danny Roberts, a 22-year-old gay man who was in a relationship with a man named Paul, whose face had to be blurred out at the time because of his job in the military; Kelley Limp, a 21-year-old college girl who ended up getting married to actor Scott Wolf; Julie Stoffer, a 21-year-old Mormon college student breaking out of her strictly religious upbringing, and 22-year-old David broom, a singer who aspired to be the first Black president of the United States.

Now it is 22 years later and “the roommates are moving back in for a dramatic, nostalgic, heartfelt reunion, where they’ll get a second chance to stop being polite and start getting real,” according to the Paramount Plus press release.

In an interview with “Entertainment Tonight,” Kelley Wolf said the reunion was so “meta,” saying production “would show a clip” and then they would “sit around in the room” and reflect on those moments.

“It was really interesting. I mean, the first time that I did the show, I didn’t have a ton of knowledge because I was too busy in the woods, thinking about Matt, apparently,” Wolf joked, adding, “But no, I didn’t have a ton of knowledge about it. I did it because it sounded interesting and I’m the kind of person who liked interesting. I liked to, you know, jump out of an airplane. I liked to do things that scare me a little bit and I don’t know what’s gonna happen next. That’s what this felt like too. Even having done it before. I mean, I’m a grown up person now.”

She also said that while the reunion was full of “strange, bizarre, chaotic experiences,” she felt a sense of love among the group, and she counts Danny Roberts and Melissa Beck as two of her closest friends even now.

“Real World Homecoming: New Orleans” premieres Wednesday, April 20 on Paramount Plus.