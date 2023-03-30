How to Watch Red Sox Games Without Cable 2023

Following a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish in last place in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox are hoping some better health and the addition of Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will help fuel a bounce-back campaign in 2023.
Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
Most Red Sox games this season will be locally televised on NESN, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NESN), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.
If you don’t have cable and you live in the Red Sox market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Red Sox game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NESN and come with a free trial.
Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Red Sox games live online without cable in 2023:
If You’re in the Red Sox Market
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of NESN, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Red Sox games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.
Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
DirecTV Stream
DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while NESN and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:
Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Red Sox games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.
Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
If You’re Out of the Red Sox Market
Amazon Prime’s MLB.TV Channel
Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.
The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:
MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial
Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.
Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
MLB.TV
This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.
You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):
Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.
Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
ESPN+
This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Red Sox games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:
In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).
Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.
Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.
Red Sox Season Preview 2023
The Boston Red Sox were not the same team in 2022 that they were the year prior. In 2021, they made it to the ALCS before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros. Their record that year was 92-70. But in 2022, they finished a disappointing fifth in the AL East with a record of 78-84.
In the offseason, the Red Sox lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers. But they added right-hander Michael Wacha, lefty James Paxton, and center-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.
In an interview with the MLB Network at spring training, manager Alex Cora said that he likes what he has seen at spring training.
“They understand what winning is all about,” said Cora, adding, “So far, so good. For all the negative that people brought up in the offseason, you start looking and yous tart digging in and you’re like, ‘There’s a few World Series rings and there’s a guy that has two Cy Young awards,’ so we’re in a good spot. We know we gotta get better. We were horrible last year. So, just getting better every day. It starts in the clubhouse and then on the field, but so far, so good … We’re looking forward, it’s ’23 and on.”
He continued, “There’s nothing better than to win in Boston and like I told them, the Bruins and the Celtics are doing their thing. Hupefully, they win it and you guys can see it, they can see what it is in Boston and hopefully when the playoffs start, we can do the same thing.”
In 2023, baseball is going to look a bit different because the new collective bargaining agreement has put the following changes in place:
- A 30-second clock between pitches
- A limit of two disengagements (step-off or pickoff attempts) per place appearance
- Limits on defensive shifts where two infielders are required to be on either side of second base and be within the infield boundary
- Larger bases, an increase from 15 square inches to 18 square inches
The Red Sox 2023 schedule is as follows:
Opening Day at home vs the Baltimore Orioles at 2 p.m. Eastern time on NESN
April 1 & 2 vs the Orioles
April 2-5 vs the Pittsburgh Pirates
April 6, 8 & 9 at the Detroit Tigers
April 10-13 at the Tampa Bay Rays
April 14-17 vs the Los Angeles Angels
April 18-20 vs the Minnesota Twins
April 21-23 at the Milwaukee Brewers
April 24-26 at the Orioles
April 28-30 vs the Cleveland Guardians
May 1-4 vs the Toronto Blue Jays
May 5-7 at the Philadelphia Phillies
May 9 & 10 at the Atlanta Braves
May 12-14 vs the St. Louis Cardinals
May 15-17 vs the Seattle Mariners
May 19-21 at the San Diego Padres
May 22-24 at the Los Angeles Angels
May 26-28 at the Arizona Diamondbacks
May 30-31 vs the Cincinnati Reds
June 1 vs the Cincinnati Reds
June 2-5 vs the Tampa Bay Rays
June 6-8 at the Cleveland Guardians
June 9–11 at the New York Yankees
June 12–14 vs the Colorado Rockies
June 16–18 vs the New York Yankees
June 19–22 at the Minneota Twins
June 23–25 at the Chicago White Sox
June 27-29 vs the Miami Marlins
June 30 at the Toronto Blue Jays
July 1 & 2 at the Toronto Blue Jays
July 4–6 vs the Texas Rangers
July 7–9 vs the Oakland Athletics
July 14–16 at the Chicago Cubs
July 17–19 at the Oakland Athletics
July 21–23 vs the New York Mets
July 25–26 vs the Atlanta Braves
July 28–30 at the San Francisco Giants
July 31 at the Seattle Mariners
Aug. 1 & 2 at the Seattle Mariners
Aug. 4-6 vs the Toronto Blue Jays
Aug. 7–10 vs the Kansas City Royals
Aug. 11–13 vs the Detroit Tigers
Aug. 15–17 at the Washington Nationals
Aug. 18–20 at the New York Yankees
Aug. 21–24 at the Houston Astros
Aug. 25–27 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers
Aug. 28–30 vs the Houston Astros
Sept. 1–3 at the Kansas City Royals
Sept. 4–6 at the Tampa Bay Rays
Sept. 8–10 vs the Baltimore Orioles
Sept. 11–14 vs the New York Yankees
Sept. 15–17 at the Toronto Blue Jays
Sept. 18–20 at the Texas Rangers
Sept. 22–24 vs the Chicago White Sox
Sept. 26–27 vs the Tampa Bay Rays
Sept. 28 to Oct 1 at the Baltimore Orioles