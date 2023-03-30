How to Watch Red Sox Games Without Cable 2023

Following a disappointing 2022 season that saw them finish in last place in the AL East, the Boston Red Sox are hoping some better health and the addition of Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will help fuel a bounce-back campaign in 2023.

Most Red Sox games this season will be locally televised on NESN, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on NESN), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Red Sox market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Red Sox game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NESN and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Red Sox games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Red Sox Market

You can watch a live stream of NESN, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Red Sox games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while NESN and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Red Sox games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Red Sox Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Prime Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Red Sox games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Red Sox games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

Compatible devices for the MLB TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Red Sox games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Red Sox Season Preview 2023

The Boston Red Sox were not the same team in 2022 that they were the year prior. In 2021, they made it to the ALCS before being knocked out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros. Their record that year was 92-70. But in 2022, they finished a disappointing fifth in the AL East with a record of 78-84.

In the offseason, the Red Sox lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres, pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez to the Detroit Tigers, and right fielder Hunter Renfroe to the Milwaukee Brewers. But they added right-hander Michael Wacha, lefty James Paxton, and center-fielder Jackie Bradley Jr.

In an interview with the MLB Network at spring training, manager Alex Cora said that he likes what he has seen at spring training.

“They understand what winning is all about,” said Cora, adding, “So far, so good. For all the negative that people brought up in the offseason, you start looking and yous tart digging in and you’re like, ‘There’s a few World Series rings and there’s a guy that has two Cy Young awards,’ so we’re in a good spot. We know we gotta get better. We were horrible last year. So, just getting better every day. It starts in the clubhouse and then on the field, but so far, so good … We’re looking forward, it’s ’23 and on.”

He continued, “There’s nothing better than to win in Boston and like I told them, the Bruins and the Celtics are doing their thing. Hupefully, they win it and you guys can see it, they can see what it is in Boston and hopefully when the playoffs start, we can do the same thing.”

In 2023, baseball is going to look a bit different because the new collective bargaining agreement has put the following changes in place:

A 30-second clock between pitches

A limit of two disengagements (step-off or pickoff attempts) per place appearance

Limits on defensive shifts where two infielders are required to be on either side of second base and be within the infield boundary

Larger bases, an increase from 15 square inches to 18 square inches

The Red Sox 2023 schedule is as follows:

Opening Day at home vs the Baltimore Orioles at 2 p.m. Eastern time on NESN

April 1 & 2 vs the Orioles

April 2-5 vs the Pittsburgh Pirates

April 6, 8 & 9 at the Detroit Tigers

April 10-13 at the Tampa Bay Rays

April 14-17 vs the Los Angeles Angels

April 18-20 vs the Minnesota Twins

April 21-23 at the Milwaukee Brewers

April 24-26 at the Orioles

April 28-30 vs the Cleveland Guardians

May 1-4 vs the Toronto Blue Jays

May 5-7 at the Philadelphia Phillies

May 9 & 10 at the Atlanta Braves

May 12-14 vs the St. Louis Cardinals

May 15-17 vs the Seattle Mariners

May 19-21 at the San Diego Padres

May 22-24 at the Los Angeles Angels

May 26-28 at the Arizona Diamondbacks

May 30-31 vs the Cincinnati Reds

June 1 vs the Cincinnati Reds

June 2-5 vs the Tampa Bay Rays

June 6-8 at the Cleveland Guardians

June 9–11 at the New York Yankees

June 12–14 vs the Colorado Rockies

June 16–18 vs the New York Yankees

June 19–22 at the Minneota Twins

June 23–25 at the Chicago White Sox

June 27-29 vs the Miami Marlins

June 30 at the Toronto Blue Jays

July 1 & 2 at the Toronto Blue Jays

July 4–6 vs the Texas Rangers

July 7–9 vs the Oakland Athletics

July 14–16 at the Chicago Cubs

July 17–19 at the Oakland Athletics

July 21–23 vs the New York Mets

July 25–26 vs the Atlanta Braves

July 28–30 at the San Francisco Giants

July 31 at the Seattle Mariners

Aug. 1 & 2 at the Seattle Mariners

Aug. 4-6 vs the Toronto Blue Jays

Aug. 7–10 vs the Kansas City Royals

Aug. 11–13 vs the Detroit Tigers

Aug. 15–17 at the Washington Nationals

Aug. 18–20 at the New York Yankees

Aug. 21–24 at the Houston Astros

Aug. 25–27 vs the Los Angeles Dodgers

Aug. 28–30 vs the Houston Astros

Sept. 1–3 at the Kansas City Royals

Sept. 4–6 at the Tampa Bay Rays

Sept. 8–10 vs the Baltimore Orioles

Sept. 11–14 vs the New York Yankees

Sept. 15–17 at the Toronto Blue Jays

Sept. 18–20 at the Texas Rangers

Sept. 22–24 vs the Chicago White Sox

Sept. 26–27 vs the Tampa Bay Rays

Sept. 28 to Oct 1 at the Baltimore Orioles