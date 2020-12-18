Where to Watch Richmond vs Loyola Chicago Basketball 2020

The Loyola Chicago Ramblers basketball team will host the Richmond Spiders at Joseph J. Gentile Arena on Friday.

Richmond vs Loyola Preview

The Spiders rebounded from their first defeat of the season their last time out, besting the Vanderbilt Commodores 78-67 on the road on Wednesday to improve to 4-1 on the year. Three days earlier, they fell to the then-No. 11 West Virginia Mountaineers in Morgantown.

Richmond led the Commodores 45-21 at the midway break.

“First half, we were great,” Spiders head coach Chris Mooney said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “We had a 20-plus-point lead on an SEC team on the road, so I was pleased with everything. We moved the ball really, really well.”

Mooney’s squad shot 30-of-51 (58.8 percent) from the field and 6-of-15 (40 percent) from 3-point range.

“I just think we came out playing with high intensity to start the game,” Richmond guard Blake Francis said, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “West Virginia, last game, they kind of took it to us, so we knew we had to come out strong and fast to start the game off, and come out with high energy on both ends of the floor.”

Francis led the Spiders with 21 points, going 7-of-12 overall and 3-of-6 from deep. He added 4 assists and a trio of rebounds.

Fellow Richmond senior guard Jacob Gilyard, the reigning Atlantic 10 defensive player of the year, came up with 6 steals — a theft shy of tying his career high — to go with 8 points and a game-high 5 assists.

“I don’t think I’m playing well, but I’m probably my toughest critic,” Gilyard said, per the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “I think every player should be that way. I have to be better.”

The Ramblers, after opening their 2020-21 campaign with three consecutive victories, suffered their first defeat on Tuesday, falling to the No. 12 Wisconsin Badgers 77-63 on the road.

Their opponents went 17-of-23 (73.9 percent) from the free-throw line and 10-of-18 from distance (55.6 percent) while committing just 4 turnovers.

“You have to play physical without fouling against a team like that,” Ramblers head coach Porter Moser said, according to the Loyola Phoenix. “You don’t see a team post up as much as Wisconsin. When you have that many post ups and they’re fundamentally physical, they’re going to draw fouls.”

Loyola Chicago senior center Cameron Krutwig led all participants with 19 points on 7-of-13 shooting to go with 5 boards and a pair of blocks. Fellow senior Lucas Williamson, a guard, added 15 points for the Ramblers, shooting 3-of-7 from deep and 2-of-2 from inside the arc.

“I thought Lucas and Krutwig competed their tails off, really competed at a high level,” Moser said, according to The Associated Press. “We’ve got to get more of that.”