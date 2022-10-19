How to Watch Sacramento Kings Games Without Cable

Now the owners of the longest playoff drought in the four major North American sports leagues, the Sacramento Kings hope that De’Aaron Fox, Domantas Sabonis and exciting rookie Keegan Murray can put an end to that unwanted distinction in 2022-23.

If you live in the Kings market, you can watch every game live on streaming services with NBC Sports California (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Kings market, you can watch most games live on streaming services with NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

There are multiple streaming options available for watching Kings games online in 2022-23, with different options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers.

Kings Season Preview 2022-23

The Sacramento have high expectations this season, especially with promising rookie Keegan Murray.

A No. 4 draft pick, Murray took off during the NBA Summer League and won the MVP award. He was a scoring machine at Iowa with 23.5 points last season. He doesn’t expect it be automatic in his first NBA season, however, despite coming in as a contender for Rookie of the Year.

“Everything has to be earned for me. I’m not taking anything for granted,” Murray said via ESPN 1320’s James Ham. “I don’t know if that’s going to come easy for me here or when we play the other NBA teams. I know I have to earn everything that I’m given. I want to work for that.”

Sacramento has solid starters in addition to Murray with Harrison Barnes, De’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, and Domantas Sabonis. Fox led the team in scoring last season with 23. 2 points per game, and he averaged 3.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.2 steals per night. Barnes posted 14.3 points and 7.4 assists per game last season. Sabonis scored 18.9 points per game and grabbed 12.3 rebounds per contest last year.

Huerter, who averaged 12.1 points and 3.4 assists last year for the Atlanta Hawks, became one of the Kings’ key additions in the offseason. Sacramento also added depth on the bench with Malik Monk, who came over from the Los Angeles Lakers. Besides Monk, the Kings have solid reserves in Richard Holmes and Davion Mitchell.

The Kings also have a new staff on the bench, led by new head coach Mike Brown, who hopes to change the culture of a franchise that hasn’t won more than 39 games in a season since 2019.

“I knew coach Brown was going to bring energy and that’s exactly what he did,” Murray said early in training camp via the Sacramento Bee. “I was happy to see that because that’s not something you normally get out of a head coach, so I thought that was pretty cool how he connected with his players today.”

Barnes, an 11-year veteran, likes what he sees in Brown. Barnes notably played for the Golden State Warriors at the peak of the team’s dynasty in the mid 2010s.

“One thing about coach Brown, he is a details guy,” Barnes said. “I think above anything else, we’re going to play hard, and he’s going to be about the details. I think when it starts there and it ends there, I think that’s going to go a long way, and I think guys are fully committed to buying into that.”