Where to Watch Sac State vs Utah Tech Football Game

Sacramento State looks to build off of a big season when kicking off against Utah Tech on Saturday, September 3.

Utah Tech at Sacramento State Preview

Sacramento State opens with Utah Tech in a quest to build off of 2021’s success.

“We’re excited, really excited about the season,” Hornets head coach Troy Taylor said via the Sacrament Bee’s Joe Davidson. “We have good depth, experience and we’re prepared.”

The SCSU Hornets went 9-3 and won a second-straight Big Sky Conference title last year before bowing out to South Dakota State in the

“We’re ready for a big year,” Hornets running back Cameron Skattebo said via Davidson. “We have everything here to do well, and we still have a lot to prove.”

FCS playoffs. Utah Tech, a member of the WAC, went 1-10 last year, and the Trailblazers look to turn things around this year.

“We try to create as much anxiety for a defense as we can, and hopefully, they’ll be exhausted by the end of the game,” Taylor said per Davidson.

Utah Tech head coach Paul Peterson welcomes the challenge for his team.

“That’s what we wanted,” Peterson said via KSL.com. “We played the teams that are the top notch at the FCS level, and we were close. Some of the games were really close and then they got away from us a little bit. We’ve got the right guys. If we keep developing then we can be there.”