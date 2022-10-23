How to Watch Seahawks vs Chargers Game Without Cable

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Chargers renew an old division rivalry on Sunday, October 23.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Seahawks vs Chargers streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Seahawks vs Chargers live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Seahawks vs Chargers Preview

The Seattle Seahawks (3-3) and Los Angeles Chargers (4-2) once met twice a year as members of the AFC West.

Seattle moved to the NFC in 2002 and have only played five times since. The Chargers have won the past two meetings in 2014 and 2018, and the Seahawks last won in 2010. All five ofr the matchups have been decided by nine or fewer points.

Close games has been the reality for the Chargers of late with one-score wins against the Denver Broncos and Cleveland Browns. The Chargers beat the Broncos 19-16 on a Taylor Bertolet field goal last week, an Bertolet previously did that to the Browns in a 30-28 win for Week 5.

Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert has another stellar season going with 1,716 yards passing for 10 touchdowns versus three interceptions. Running back Austin Ekeler has been solid running the ball with 349 yards and four touchdowns thus far.

Defense has been a big part of the Chargers’ success, too, despite the absence of Joey Bosa due to injury.

”Guys are stepping up, just kind of doing their job and playing within their roles,” Chargers linebacker Drew Tranquil said via The Associated Press. ”When you lose a superstar like Joey, other guys have to step up, and I think you’re seeing that.”

Seattle comes into the game winners of two of the past three games. The Seahawks beat the Arizona Cardinals 19-9 last week in bouncing back from a 39-32 loss to the New Orleans Saints. Seattle previously edged the Detroit Lions 48-45 after a close loss to the Atlanta Falcons, 27-23.

The Seahawks defense looked tough against the Cardinals, and that unit looks to do more on Sunday.

”The production that we had last week with the tackle for losses, the sacks, the pressures on the QBs, and the hits, obviously it worked, so why don’t we keep it up,” Seahawks linebacker Uchenna Nwosu said via The Associated Press.

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has been solid in replacing Russell Wilson, who left via a trade with the Broncos. Smith threw for 1,502 yards and nine touchdowns versus two interceptions in the first six games of the season.

”I don’t think that it is a surprise that they are scoring the ball because they have the pieces to score,” Chargers head coach Brandon Staley said via The Associated Press. ”I think Geno is doing an outstanding job distributing, taking care of the football and leading that group. A very, very tough cover and a very impressive group.”

Rashaad Penny and Kenneth Walker III have been a solid tandem at running back with two touchdowns apiece. Both backs average 5.5 yards per carry or better.