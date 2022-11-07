Where to Watch Seattle U vs UC San Diego Basketball Today

The Seattle University Redhawks head to LionTree Arena on November 7 to take on the UC San Diego Tritons in the season opener for both teams.

Seattle U vs UC San Diego Preview

The Redhawks look to improve upon a 23-9 overall mark (14-4 in conference play) last season, but it won’t be easy, as they lost their point guard and leading scorer from last year, Darrion Trammell.

“After the season, we took our time and really reviewed the year,” Seattle head coach Chris Victor said. “Looked at what went well, what didn’t, what we’re going to continue and what we’re going to change. Watched a lot of film. Looked at the numbers. Poured over the personnel and the roster. You have an idea of some things you want to implement, but you really can’t do it until you see this year’s team. What your team make up is, what your roster looks like and how these guys mesh.”

Key returning players for Seattle include junior guard Cameron Tyson, senior guard Riley Grigsby, sophomore guard Vasja Pandža, senior guard Emeka Udenyi, sophomore guard Viktor Rajković, redshirt sophomore forward Brandton Chatfield and sophomore guard Kobe Williamson.

The Redhawks also have several new additions this year, including sophomore guard Paris Dawson (Transfer, Portland State), junior guard Anjaylo Lloyd (Transfer, Shoreline CC), sophomore Seyi Reiley (Transfer, City College of San Francisco and freshman Louis Grante-Halliday out of London, England.

On the other side, San Diego finished with a record of 13-16 overall last year, going 7-11 against Big West opponents.

Key returning players for Seattle U include senior forward J’Raan Brooks, freshman forward Fallou Cisse, sophomore forward Justin DeGraaf, junior forward Jake Kosakowski, sophomore forward Francis Nwaokorie, sophomore guard Michael Pearson Jr., junior guard Bryce Pope, junior guard Jace Roquemore and junior guardVuk Vulikic Jr.

New players for the Tritons include freshman guard Roddie Anderson III, freshman guard Camden McCormick, freshman guard/forward Quin Patterson, freshman forward Cade Pendleton and junior center Emmanuel Tshimanga (UC Irvine).

These two teams met last year, with Seattle U winning, 73-51. UC San Diego enter this game just two-point underdogs, so it should be a close one.