How to Watch Spurs Games Without Cable

After trading Dejounte Murray in the offseason, the San Antonio Spurs enter the 2022-23 season as one of the main contenders for the coveted No. 1 pick.

Spurs Season Preview 2022-23

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich made a telling prediction before the season started.

“I probably shouldn’t say this, but I’ll say it anyway. Nobody here should go to Vegas with a thought of betting on us to win the championship,” Popovich told the media during a September 26 press conference. “It’s probably not going to happen.”

This isn’t the Tim Duncan, David Robinson, or even George Gervin era Spurs. Instead, the Spurs are predicted to hit all-time lows in the franchise’s 50th season. Bleacher Report picked the Spurs to only win 16 games, which would put the Spurs easily in contention for highly-touted NBA prospects Victor Wembanyama or Scott Henderson in the draft.

Notably, that’s how the Spurs rebuilt with Duncan when Robinson missed a season due to injury. The Spurs hit the jackpot in the lottery and selected Duncan, who helped during the Spurs into one of the most dominant teams on the 2000s — winning five titles between 1999 and 2014.

“Even when we were winning championships, it wasn’t about wins and losses,” Popovich told reporters via via Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Spurs. “We’ve never told anybody how many wins we felt we have that year that we felt were to win a championship that year. Never never came up. So it was the same standard as it is now: to be the best we could possibly be.”

For now, the Spurs will work on developing the young talent on its squad. Spurs starters include Tre Jones, Devin Vassell, Doug McDermott, Keldon Johnson, and Jakob Poeltl. Notable backups include Joshua Primo, Zach Collins, and Jeremy Sochan.

“Very honestly, I could care less. You all know what I care about,” Popovich said via Inside the Spurs. “The point is to develop this group and give them the best possible opportunity to have long NBA careers and enjoy the hell out of it. Whoever comes after me will have an opportunity to take them to the next level. So at this point, your job is really to start them out the right way. Just like a new baby, giving the baby all the nutrients it needs to develop properly. Everything else will take care of itself. Whatever success we might have will come from that.”

“Well, I trust all of you implicitly,” Popovich added jokingly. “I’m not gonna say that to them! They’ll never hear that because you would never… it’s basically kind of our secret.”