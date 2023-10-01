How to Stream Steelers vs Texans Game for Free

The Pittsburgh Steelers (2-1) head to NRG Stadium to take on the Houston Texans (1-2) on Sunday, October 1.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Steelers vs Texans live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Steelers vs Texans live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Steelers vs Texans live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Steelers vs Texans live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Steelers vs Texans live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Steelers vs Texans Preview

Both teams enter this game with their respective offenses showing solid growth, so it will be interesting to see which young squad continues on an upward trajectory.

The Steelers are coming off a 23-18 win over the Las Vegas Raiders last week. Pittsburgh quarterback Kenny Pickett completed 16 of 28 passes for 235 yards and two touchdowns in one of the better starts of his young career. On defense, the Steelers intercepted Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo three times, with corner Levi Wallace snagging two of those.

“We’re getting better. We had better,” Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said after the win. “Everyone better be getting better, regardless of the outcome of games, obviously, but it’s good enough to win the games. But there’s some components to get better. The planning component, the coach component, the playing component, and then the adjustment component. We’ve been dealing with all of those things and everyone does. But I just want to be really clear about just everyone’s still very much in development, as are we, and I saw some signs there to build upon in the midst of earning a victory.”

On the other side, the Texans are fresh from a surprising 37-17 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last weekend. Houston quarterback CJ Stroud went 20-30 for 280 yards and two touchdowns in an effective performance and wide receiver Tank Dell continued to impress, catching five passes for 145 yards and a score.

“From our first game to the third game, I’ve seen growth, I’ve seen improvement, and that’s what you ask for as a coach,” Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans said. “It takes time to build that, to teach what winning organizations do, how winning organizations prepare. I’m happy with the growth I’ve seen, and I’d like to see more of that.”

Houston will be honoring two franchise greats in defensive lineman J.J. Watt and wide receiver Andre Johnson during the game. Watt will be inducted into the Houston Texans Ring of Honor, so the Texans could be extra fired up in this one.

On the injury front, Pittsburgh will be without starting right guard James Daniels and punter Pressley Harvin III. The Steelers signed punter Brad Wing to their practice squad, so expect to see him fill in. For the Texans, left tackles Laremy Tunsil (Knee) and Josh Jones (Hand) will miss the game, as will DB Tavierre Thomas (Hand) and linebacker Denzel Perryman (Hand / Wrist).