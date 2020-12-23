How to Watch Stoke vs Tottenham Carabao Cup in USA

Tottenham and Stoke City clash in the quarterfinals of the Carabao Cup at Bet365 Stadium on Wednesday.

Stoke City vs Tottenham Preview

Tottenham hasn’t been able to pick up a win in their last three, but will look to change that as they hit the road to take on Stoke on Wednesday. The Spurs are chasing their first major trophy since 2008.

“To win this tournament we need to win three matches. One against Stoke and then, if we beat Stoke, we will have two more matches to play. Against teams who have the same ambitions as we have,” Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho said.

Mourinho raised some questions about Stoke’s away locker room, which one coach called a “pigsty” recently.

“I have a video of it,” Mourinho said. “A video made from a colleague that works in another team that recently played against them and I was not going to raise the question, you raised that question.

“But I think shouldn’t be a question for me, should be a question for the authorities — all the authorities – football authorities, safety authorities, but not for me. … I’m not going to be the bad guy that is going to make comments about Stoke away dressing room.”

When it comes to the game on the field, Mourinho hinted at some changes coming.

“I think clearly some players they need to play and they deserve to play,” he said. “And from the ones that are playing more time, there are others where we don’t have great options to make changes and we have to keep them, but of course I will try to give a little bit of a rest to two or three of them.”

Stoke has been on a nice run, with a 3-1-3 record in their last seven. Michael O’Neill has been able to transform the squad since taking over last Novemeber.

“You have to do what you have to do to get results,” he said. “People ask me what my philosophy would be. That’s not a word I’m particularly comfortable with in terms of football. I just answer: ‘Well, whatever wins games.’

“At times I haven’t had the players and international football is different; you have to play with what you have. Even so far at Stoke, I haven’t come into a club with a blank canvas where I could just say: ‘Right, this is the style of play we want.’ Of course you have an idea of what you would like but it takes time. You have to play in a way that best suits the players you have.”

Tottenham is -190 to win the match. Stoke is +510 to capture the victory, with the total set at 2.5 goals.