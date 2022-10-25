How to Watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) Basketball Game Today

Jim Boehim, the oldest coach in college basketball, begins his 47th season with Syracuse when the Orange face Indiana (Pa.) on Tuesday, October 25.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA):

Every game or event that is labeled as being on ‘ACC Network Extra’ (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Syracuse vs Indiana (PA) Preview

As Jim Boeheim begins his 47th year coaching the Syracuse Orange, many questions abound besides how long the 77-year-old will keep coaching.

The former question has resounded all the more this year, especially as other famed long-time coaches called it quits as ESPN’s Myron Medcalf noted. Mike Krzyzewski retired from Duke after 42 seasons in the spring, and Jay Wright called it a career after leading Villanova for 21 years this year.

Added to that, Boeheim just coached through his first losing season, 16-17, in his nearly half-century career. That came amid the changing landscape of college basketball with the NIL and transfer portal.

“People have been asking me that for 15 years,” Boeheim said about retirement via ESPN. “Well, 15 years ago, if I’d said it’d be pretty soon, I would have been a liar. I think, realistically, I’m pretty close. But I would never quit because of this or that.”

🎙 Mic’d up with Symir Torrence pic.twitter.com/ra5xcXhxnU — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) October 23, 2022

This season’s Orange squad won’t have Boeheim’s twin sons — Buddy and Jimmy — who shouldered much of the team’s scoring load last year. Buddy posted 19.2 points per game, and Jimmy averaged 13.7 points per night and shot 37.9% from three-point range.

Syracuse also lost third-leading scorer Cole Swider, who averaged 13.9 points per game. Swider also posed a threat from three-point land with 41.1% shooting.

The Orange have a host of freshmen who will look to get the program back to winning and the NCAA tournament for the first time since 2021. That crew includes Chris Bunch, Justin Taylor, Judah Mintz, Maliq Brown, Peter Carey, and Quadir Copeland.

“There’s a new energy around the program, the past few years, we haven’t had some of the athletes that we have this year,” Orange senior Joe Girard III said via Josh St. Croix of the Watertown Daily Times.

“This is a big freshman class but they’re all really competitive, really athletic, they all bring a new dimension to the team,” Girard added. “We’re looking forward to playing a fast pace but getting some good stops on defense as well.”

Syracuse will face its first game action on Tuesday in exhibition play against Division II Indiana (Pa.) at the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse. The Orange can’t take the Crimson Hawks lightly as the team comes in ranked No. 2 in the NCAA.com Division II power rankings.

Indiana (Pa.) made the national semifinals last season and returns most of its roster.