How to Watch Tennessee vs Florida Football for Free

The No. 11 ranked Tennessee Volunteers (2-0) will head to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium to take on the Florida Gators (1-1) on Saturday, September 16.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Tennessee vs Florida live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Tennessee vs Florida Preview

The Vols are coming off a 30-13 win over Austin Peay last week. Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton went 21-33 for 228 yards and two touchdowns, while running back Jaylen Wright had 13 carries for 118 yards.

Tennessee has put up an average of 39.5 points and over 477 total yards of offense in each of its first two games, while also bringing it on defense, surrendering an average of just 13 points in both contests.

On the other side, Florida is coming off a blowout 49-7 win over McNeese State. Gators QB Graham Mertz played capably, completing 14 to 17 passes for 193 yards and a passing touchdown. Mertz had help from a strong running game, with running back Montrell Jordan finishing with 119 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries.

The Gators have averaged 30 points a game over their first two games, while allowing an average 0f 15.5 points per contest on defense. Florida ranks eighth in the FBS in passing defense with 115.5 yards allowed per game, so Milton will be tested here.

“Entire program is excited about this one,” Vols head coach Josh Heupel said. “Obviously playing a really good program. Typical Florida football team. They’re really strong, really athletic on both lines of scrimmage. They have great skill on all levels of their defense and same thing defensively. Huge test for us. It’s one we’re looking forward to. Great opportunity at night there in primetime.”

“It’s time for SEC play. Certainly, this is an eastern division opponent, as well. So, there’s magnitude of that,” Gators head coach Billy Napier said about the matchup, adding:

“I think it’s a big weekend for Gator Nation. We play at home. We play a really good opponent. I think when you start thinking about their team, offense, defense and special teams, they have an identity. They’ve got a veteran team. This is a significant number of seniors. I think when you look at that two deep, there’s a ton of experience there. I think they have good personnel and I do think they present variables on defense, the tempo on offense. They’ve done a good job on special teams, as well. The combination of all three parts of their team presents challenges.”

Florida has a 31-21 edge in the all-time series against Tennessee, winning 16 of the last 18 matchups.

Broadcasters slated to call the game are: Play-by-Play: Chris Fowler, Analyst: Kirk Herbstreit, Sideline Reporter: Holly Rowe