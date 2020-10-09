How to Watch Tennessee vs Georgia Football Without Cable

A pair of unbeaten SEC squads clash as No. 3 Georgia and No. 17 Tennesee meet up at Sanford Stadium on Saturday.

The game starts at 3:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on CBS.

Tennessee vs Georgia Preview

The season is still young, but a meeting between Tennessee and Georgia could have major implications on the rest of the season, with the Bulldogs firmly in the race for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Georgia moved to 2-0 last week, dismantling a highly-touted Auburn squad 27-6, allowing just 216 total yards. Quarterback Stetson Bennett helped propel the offense in his first start, collecting 240 yards and a touchdown. Bennett entered in relief of D’Wan Mathis in Week 1 after the Bulldogs scored just a field goal on offense against Arkansas.

“Stetson’s never lacked confidence in himself,” Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said. “I’m happy for him. I want to temper that enthusiasm because he knows he’s got to be better. People around him played well. That’s important for Stetson, but he did a good job of understanding what we wanted to do in the game plan and he executed that really well.”

Georgia racked up more than 400 yards of offense last week for the first time in its previous nine games dating back to last season. That’s what Smart expected when he brought offensive coordinator Todd Monken.

“I think offensively when we play clean,” Smart told reporters this week. “We can go backwards as quick as we go forward offensively and we probably left more out there.”

Tennessee escaped South Carolina with a 31-27 win to open the season, but looked much more sturdy in a 35-12 blowout of Missouri last week.

“Looking back at last week’s game, I felt like offensively there was some improvement there,” Tennesee head coach Jeremy Pruitt told reporters. “We didn’t have a turnover and we need to continue to protect the football. But one thing I’d like to see: I felt like there was too many times, there was too many orange jerseys watching the play finish. We’ve got to do a better job being technical up front. We’ve got to be able to sustain and finish blocks.”

Pruitt expects their biggest test yet against a Georgia team that is rounding into form.

“Well, I’ve said before Georgia’s got a really good football team. They’re very well-coached. They’ve got good players, and they’re going to be there Saturday,” he said. “We need to focus on the things that we can control, which is us, and we have lots of things that we need to work on. We started working on them last night, and we’ll continue through the rest of the week.”

Georgia is a 12.5-point favorite for the matchup.