How to Watch Texans Games Without Cable for Free

After two consecutive four-win seasons, the Houston Texans aren’t expected to make a run at the playoffs in 2022, but they are looking to see some improvements with second-year quarterback Davis Mills amid an ongoing rebuilding project.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Texans market, you can watch a live stream of every televised game (one game will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video) on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if you’re cutting cable, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Texans games streaming live online in 2022:

If You Live in the Texans Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network, NFL RedZone and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need either the “Ultimate” package or add the “Sports Plus” add-on to any other package to get NFL RedZone, but every package and add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texans games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS, Fox, NBC and ESPN are included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texans games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Texans games that are on CBS live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Texans games that are on CBS live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS, Fox, NBC, ESPN, NFL Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texans games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You Live out of the Texans Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Texans games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch Texans games live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

If you don’t need to watch live, you can watch a replay of every NFL game via NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch Texans games live (in-market) or on-demand after they’re over (out-of-market) on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Texans games live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Houston Texans 2022 Season Preview

The Houston Texans moved on from star quarterback Deshaun Watson in the offseason, trading him to the Cleveland Browns.

That led to quarterback Davis Mills become the full-time starter again after he filled in for Watson all of 2021. Watson sat out, demanding a trade and mired in legal issues that led to an 11-game suspension that the Browns will have to live with.

Mills will look to improve with the Texans, a team that hasn’t seen success since Watson’s earliest years with the team. The Texans have some talent and play in an AFC South Division that also has another team in Jacksonville that could vie for a high draft pick again. Indianapolis and Tennessee will likely make it difficult for the Texans to make headway in the division however.

“Everything you can do as a young quarterback he’s done, and he’s ready to take that next step,” Texans head coach Lovie Smith said via the Houston Chronicle’s Jonathan Alexander. “We’re going to give him all the tools that we think are necessary for him do to well, and that’s not just offensively. That’s how we play defense and special teams.”

Offensive Outlook

Mills has a significant skill player to work with in Brandin Cooks. The veteran receiver has been a consistent performer with multiple teams and top-tier quarterbacks such as Tom Brady in New England in 2017 and Drew Brees in New Orleans from 2014 to 2016. Cooks also produced 1,000-yard seasons and six touchdowns each of the past two years with the Texans.

Houston will also need wide receivers Phillip Dorsett and Nico Collins to step up to make the passing attack more dynamic. Adding Tyler Johnson after a strong preseason with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers could also help.

The Texans offensive line can also give Mills and company time to make plays. The offensive line features two-time Pro Bowler Laremy Tunsil.

Defensive Outlook

Houston drafted Derek Stingley Jr. from LSU, and he could turn out to be the steal of the draft if he plays to his capability. Injuries limited in recent years with the Tigers, however.

Defensive tackle Maliek Collins and linebacker Christian Kirksey could help the Texans defense succeed.

Special Teams Outlook

The Texans will look to kick Ka’imi Fairbairn for points and punter Cameron Johnston for field position. Desmond King II could be a threat on punt returns, and Tremon Smith could set the Texans up well on kick returns.