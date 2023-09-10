How to Watch Texans vs Ravens Game for Free

The Houston Texans (0-0) will head to M&T Bank Stadium to take on the Baltimore Ravens (0-0) on Sunday, September 10 in the season opener for both teams.

The game will be televised on CBS in select markets. If the game is out of your market, the only way to watch in the US is via Sunday Ticket on YouTube.

If the game is in your market but you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, FuboTV, DirecTV Stream or Paramount+.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel.

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you're signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Texans vs Ravens live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV's, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Texans vs Ravens live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Texans vs Ravens live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you'll watch on Paramount's digital platforms instead of Amazon's. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ ("Premium" plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Texans vs Ravens live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone on DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Texans vs Ravens live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Texans vs Ravens Preview

The Ravens finished second in a tough AFC North division with a 10-7 overall record last year. Baltimore averaged 20.6 points a game on offense, while surrendering 18.5 points a game on defense.

This offseason, Baltimore added veteran wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to give quarterback Lamar Jackson a major weapon on offense, and it will be interesting to see how quickly their on-field chemistry develops.

On the other side, Houston had the second-worst record in the NFL last year with a 3-14-1 mark. The Texans had an anemic offense, scoring just 17 points a game, and their defense wasn’t the best, either, giving up 24.7 points per contest.

Now, the Texans have new leaders in rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud, and a new head coach in former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, who replaced Lovie Smith. Houston used the 2023 draft to improve on both sides of the ball, nabbing Stroud at No. 2 while also adding pass rusher Will Anderson with the third overall pick.

Heading into this matchup, it’s clear there has been a great deal of preparation for each team when it comes to stopping the dual-threat QB on the other side of the field.

“We know C.J. Stroud is extremely talented. I watched him play a lot, and (I) have the upmost respect for him, his ability, for their offense, for the system they run (and) for the players they have. They have great skilled players. They have a great run game; a downhill run game,” Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said.

“The challenge with Lamar is he’s one of the most dynamic players in the NFL,” Ryans said about Jackson. “You talk about the athlete that he is and the plays he’s able to make with his feet, but also Lamar does a good job putting the ball where he wants to put it. He has more targets this year. Their focus and emphasis has been on throwing the ball more, getting him more explosive weapons on the outside, and we’re going to have our hands full with that.”

The Texans have never gone into Baltimore and won, so they will be looking to change that here. The Ravens lead the all-time series, 10-2, and have won four of the last five against Houston.