How to Watch Texas vs Alabama Game for Free

The No. 11 Texas Longhorns and the No. 3 three ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will clash on Saturday, September 9 at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Texas vs Alabama Preview

The Crimson Tide are coming off a 56-7 walloping of Middle Tennessee on September 2. Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe completed 13-of-18 passes for 194 yards and three touchdowns in the win, also leading the team in rushing with 48 yards and two TDs. Bama netted 431 total yards of offense, while allowing 211 total yards on the defensive side.

Now, the Tide will face a far more stiff challenge in the Longhorns, who are led by former Alabama assistant coach Steve Sarkisian, who now serves as head coach at Texas.

“Yeah, is it an advantage to the other guy that he knows what we do? But we also know what they do, so I don’t know how you put that on a scale and say that it’s more advantageous to one person than the other,” Alabama coach and former mentor of Sark Nick Saban said about playing against his former protégé adding:

“We always try to focus on what we gotta do with our players to try and get them to play good and not really worry too much about the other guys. But there could be some terminology things that if you don’t change it up, they might be able to take advantage and I think we’re aware of those things, trying to make sure that we don’t give them any advantages, but I think it kind of goes both ways.”

On the other side, Texas is fresh from a convincing 37-10 win over Rice on September 2. Longhorns signal-caller Quinn Ewers completed 19-of-30 passes for 260 yards and three scores, also adding a score on the ground.

Defensively, Texas was incredibly stout, allowing just 176 total yards and 3.5 yards per play. The Longhorns ‘D’ will be tested in a big way in this one, however.

“They do a tremendous job at Alabama with their game day, the electricity in the stadium, but the key to the drill is focus on what we need to do,” Sarkisian said about the Crimson Tide. “We can’t get caught up thinking we’re going to play all 17 teams that coach Saban has had the last 17 years, and the players and the coaches on them. We’re playing the 2023 Alabama football team, which is very good, and they’re every well-coached. It’s gonna be a great environment for college football. All that being said, we need to focus on what we need to do.”

These two teams met last season, with the Tide winning 20-19 in Austin. The Longhorns hold the edge in the all-time series against the Crimson Tide, 7-2-1.