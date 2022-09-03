How to Watch Texas Tech vs Murray State Football Today

Joey McGuire’s first official college football head-coaching tenure gets underway on Saturday, as Texas Tech plays host to Murray State.

Murray State vs Texas Tech Preview

In the matchup with Murray State, Texas Tech is debuting a new head coach in Joey McGuire. At the time he was hired in 2021, the university released a statement praising his ties throughout the state of Texas.

“We are excited for this new chapter in Texas Tech Football under the direction of Coach McGuire,” said athletic director Kirby Hocutt. “Our search committee was impressed from the outset not only with his significant ties throughout the state of Texas but his enthusiasm and desire to serve as the head coach at Texas Tech. We are thrilled to be able to welcome Coach McGuire and his wife Debbie to our Red Raider family.”

McGuire said in his pre-game press conference (via Yahoo) that he is so excited to be back on the sidelines after sitting in the booth last year for Baylor.

“I haven’t been a head coach in front of a team going out on game day in the last five years,” said McGuire, who was an assistant coach at Baylor from 2017 to 2021. “I really do believe God put me on this earth to do that, and so I’m really excited to give that pre-game speech and lead those guys down the tunnel. It’s going to be incredible.”

He added that he knows Murray State is not going to come into the game and be a pushover victory.

“We’re in a really good spot when it comes to health, because we had a really physical camp,” McGuire said, adding, “They’re not going to come in here and be intimidated by us, so we’re going to have to do a great job of being the best team at 7 p.m. in that stadium.”

Murray State head coach Dean Hood said in his own press conference (via CBS Sports) that he thinks his team is in a good spot heading into their first game.

“Confidence is built, I think, in preparation, and our guys are starting to understand that,” said Hood. “It’s also something that is fragile. You can be the most confident team in the world and get punched in the mouth in game one and have to backtrack, but overall, I think our guys are in a good spot.”

