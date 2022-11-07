How to Watch Texas Tech vs Northwestern State Basketball

Texas Tech takes on Northwestern State to tip-off the season on Monday, November 7.

Northwestern State vs Texas Tech Preview

NSU faces a tall order going to Lubbock, Texas, where the Red Raiders didn’t lose last season with an 18-0 mark. The Red Raiders went 27-10 overall. NSU only mustered two road wins last season with a 2-14 mark.

“We talked a lot about protecting our house and continuing this tradition, and our fans expect it and our staff certainly does,” Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams said via Everything Lubbock’s David Collier. “But with these new guys, I hope they embrace it like we do, but it’s just a remarkable place to, to coach and get out on the floor and play, and there’s so much energy there that I think it’ll help us in so many ways.”

New NSU head coach Corey Gipson makes his debut after coming over from Missouri State as an assistant. NSU also has a transfer in 7-foot-3 center Jordan Wilmore, who came from Missouri.

“These guys have really prepared well,” Gipson said via NSU Athletics. “They’ve been intentional about their business. I know they’re looking forward – and the staff is looking forward – to being able to display the fruits of their labor.”

“We’ve got the right guys,” Gipson added. “We’ve got guys we’re not afraid to go to war with. We’ve got foxhole guys. The brotherhood’s intact. The unity is intact. We’re looking forward to remaining constant in who we are and continuing to evolve over the year.”

NSU also boasts Hansel Emmanuel, who plays with only one arm. He lost his arm from an accident at age 6 when “a wall collapsed and fell on top of him” according to Paul Rudder of AS.

“You remember everything [from the accident] because a blow like this is not forgotten, so quickly regardless of all that he is achieving, thanks to God,” Emmanuel said per Rudder.

Emmanuel, a Dominican Republic native, received offers from Memphis, Tennessee State, and Bethune-Cookman. He played high school basketball in Florida.

“He’s a great human being and he is a very good basketball player and so with that combination, he brings the holistic package to a Natchitoches and Northwestern State University,” Gipson said via Jeff Palermo of the Louisiana Radio Network.

“So just having someone in the program with this type of mindset, it’s an unbelievable asset, it’s an asset to the community, it’s an asset to the state for someone like him to inspire others,” Gipson added.