Texas Tech vs UT Basketball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

A college basketball top-20 intrastate battle is on the docket for Saturday when No. 11 Texas Tech travels to Austin to face No. 20 Texas at the Frank Erwin Center.

The game (12:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Texas Tech vs Texas online:

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Texas live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas Tech vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts ABC games) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package, which comes with a free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Texas live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in only a few select markets) and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Texas Tech vs Texas live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Texas live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch games on ABC (labeled ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Texas Tech vs Texas Preview

The 11th-ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders (20-6, 9-4 Big 12) take on the 20th-ranked Texas Longhorns (19-7, 8-5 Big 12) in a battle of top-20 intrastate conference rivals on Saturday afternoon in Austin.

Texas Tech is coming off an 83-73 win over No. 7 Baylor at home on Wednesday. The Red Raiders completed the season series sweep of the reigning national champions and improved to 16-0 on their home court this season.

Senior forward Kevin Obanor led a second-half comeback for Texas Tech, that rallied them from a seven-point halftime deficit. Obanor scored 21 of his season-best 23 points in the latter half, which included going 8-for-9 from the field.

“The mindset was just to be resilient,” Obanor said about the bounce-back performance in the second half. “I thank my teammates and coaching staff for just motivating me and believing in me. It could have been easy to just to put my head down, but it was just that mental toughness and grittiness to keep going. There are two halves to basketball and I know the first half was slow but to God be the glory. We came out playing hard and came out victorious.”

Super-senior forward Bryson Williams tallied 17 points and four rebounds in Texas Tech’s third win over a top-10 team this season. Williams is leading the Red Raiders in scoring with 13.5 points per game and needs only 21 more points to crack the 2,000 mark in his college career.

Texas comes into Saturday’s game, winners of three of their last four contests, including victories over Kansas and Iowa State.

The Longhorns topped Oklahoma in overtime, 80-78, their last time out on Tuesday. Seniors Timmy Allen and Andrew Jones each put up 20 points, while fellow seniors Christian Bishop and Marcus Carr added 16 apiece.

Texas coach Chris Beard hopes that his team can build off the win this weekend as they head into the final stretch before March.

“We’ve just got to find consistency,” said Beard following Tuesday’s win. “And ultimately, that’s what March is — the teams that are playing their best when it matters most. So tonight, we won the game, and now let’s see if we can get better after a win. We obviously got better after a loss the other day. Now let’s see if we can get better after a win. Only mature teams can do it. And I’m banking on these guys doing that.”

Texas Tech will be looking to sweep the season series over their intrastate rivals on Saturday. The Red Raiders took down the Longhorns, 77-64, in their first matchup in front of a record-setting 15,300 fans at home on Feb. 1.

Red Raiders redshirt junior guard Kevin McCullar scored a team-high 19 points and had six rebounds, while Obanor tallied 17 points, including five three-pointers in the first meeting.

Following Saturday’s game, Texas Tech will head back to Lubbock to play Oklahoma on Tuesday and Texas will host TCU on Wednesday.