How to Watch Texas Tech vs Wyoming Football for Free

The Texas Tech Red Raiders (0-0) will visit the Wyoming Cowboys (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch their local CBS channel live via the Prime Paramount+ Channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel with a free trial:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch Texas Tech vs Wyoming live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch Texas Tech vs Wyoming live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Texas Tech vs Wyoming live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Texas Tech vs Wyoming live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Texas Tech vs Wyoming Preview

The Red Raiders finished with an 8-5 overall record last year, averaging 34.2 points per game on offense while allowing 29.2 points per game on the defensive side. Quarterback Tyler Shough, who threw for just over 1,300 yards while tossing seven touchdowns and four interceptions in seven appearances last season, will be the starter for Texas Tech again.

Texas Tech ended their 2022 campaign on a four game winning streak, and the team will get a good test out of the gate in the Cowboys.

“I’m really excited about playing Wyoming, I’ve never been to Wyoming,” Texas Tech head coach Joe McGuire said the week of the game. “We’re playing one of the best coaches in the nation. I’m a football geek and whenever you’re playing a coach with three national titles … (Bohl) is a culture builder. He hangs his hat on tough teams, and I absolutely love that because I think that’s who we are.”

On the other side, Wyoming finished with a 7-6 overall record last year, going 5-3 in the MWC. The Cowboys scored 21.2 points a game, while surrendering just under 24 points per game on defense.

Senior quarterback Andrew Peasley will lead Wyoming’s offense again this season. Peasley completed 52.4% of his passes for 1,754 yards, 10 TDs and nine picks. The Cowboys also have their top three running backs from last year returning, including Dawaiian McNeely, D.Q. James and Andrew Peasley.

“We’re locked in. The best thing I know is there’s an old saying, ‘You dance with who brung ya’. You better leverage your strengths, try not to be somebody that you’re not, try to be very authentic. For our players, to recognize this is an opportunity to highlight our program. Also, I am excited for our fans to have a chance to experience that as well,” Wyoming head coach Craig Bohl said.

Wyoming holds the edge over Texas Tech in the all-time series, 3-2. These two teams last played each other back in 1992, when The Red Raiders won, 49-32. With offense being the strong suit of Texas Tech, and defense being the strong suit of the Cowboys, this promises to be one of the more intriguing matchups this weekend.