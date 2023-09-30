How to Watch Texas vs Kansas Football Today for Free

The No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) will head to Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium to take on the No. 3 ranked Texas Longhorns on Saturday, September 30.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Kansas vs Texas Preview

The Jayhawks are fresh from beating a good BYU Cougars team, 38-27, last week. Jayhawks quarterback Jalon Daniels was efficient, going 14-19 for 130 yards and three passing touchdowns, also rushing for 54 yards on nine carries. Running back Devin Neal added 91 yards on 17 carries for Kansas, who racked up 221 yards on the ground in the win.

On defense, the Jayhawks held BYU to a ridiculous nine yards on the ground the entire game. Kansas is giving up 22.8 points a game so far this season, but it hasn’t faced a Team like the Longhorns yet.

“It’s an excellent football team across the board,” Kansas head coach Lance Leipold said about Texas. “You can tell from coach Sarkisian the stamp he’s put on it offensively. He’s one of the best play-callers in the country. The movements and shifts and different looks that he gives, how they spread the ball among the playmakers that they have. Huge up front and very athletic, well-coached offensive line.”

The Longhorns are coming off a 38-6 win over the Baylor Bears last weekend. Texas QB Quinn Ewers completed 18-of-23 passes for 293 yards and a TD, also rushing for a score. Per usual, Ewers had help from his running game, as RB Jonathon Brooks chipped in 18 carries for 106 yards a two TDs.

Texas has played one team ranked in the top 25 so far this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide, who it beat, 34-24. The Longhorns are averaging 35.0 points a game on offense, while giving up a stingy 12.5 points per contest on the defensive side.

Texas leads the all-time series against Kansas, 17-4. The Jayhawks most recently won in 2021, coming out on top after a hard-fought 57-56 game.

“In a weird way, I’m kind of glad it happened because it exposed some warts in our program that needed to get removed,” Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian said about the Jayhawks’ 2021 win. “If we hadn’t removed those warts, we might not be where we are today in our program. Not all storms come to cause issues in your life. Some storms come to clear the path, and I feel like that storm cleared a path for us on what we needed to do in our program to move forward.”

While the Jayhawks have a formidable squad, Ewers hasn’t thrown an interception yet this season, and the Longhorns defense should be able to limit Daniels and company enough to get a win here.