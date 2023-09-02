How to Watch Texas vs Rice Live Stream for Free

The No. 11 ranked Texas Longhorns kick off their 2023 season hosting the Rice Owls at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 2.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on Fox, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Rice vs Texas live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Rice vs Texas live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. Fox (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Rice vs Texas live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Rice vs Texas Preview

The Longhorns finished with an 8-5 overall record last season, going 6-3 in Big-12 play. Texas put up 34.5 points a game on offense and gave up 26.1 points per contest on defense.

Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers threw for 2,177 yards and 15 touchdowns with six interceptions, completing 58.1% of his passes. This will be a pivotal year for the sophomore signal-caller, who could propel the offense — and the entire team — if he takes the next step as a passer this season.

“I think Quinn being a second-year starter, he’s definitely in command of that first unit,” Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian said about his starting QB. “We need to keep pushing consistency in that unit.”

On the other side, the Owls will be led by quarterback J.T. Daniels, who transferred over from West Virginia last season. With the Mountaineers in 2022, Daniels threw for just over 2,100 yards, 13 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He’ll get help from sixth-year senior running backs Ari Broussard and Juma Otoviano.

Rice finished with a 5-8 mark last year, putting up 25.2 points a game on offense, while allowing 34.2 points a game on the defensive side.

“We are the closest we’ve ever been as a football team,” Rice head coach Mike Bloomgren said about his team. “I think it’s easy for every coach to say that at the start of the season, but I believe it will continue, and we’ll be all for each other and all for the Owls.”

“We’ve got a veteran opponent coming to town,” Sarkisian said about Rice. “This is a team that has a great deal of experience, returning a lot of starters, especially on the defensive side of the ball. …We get challenged by Rice in two ways. Most notably one, their style of play is intricate in all three phases. They’ve got really good coaches. And then in the way they play — they play hard, they play tough, they’re relentless in that way, so we’ve got our work cut out for us.”

Texas leads the all-time series against Rice, 74-21-1.