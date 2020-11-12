Where to Watch Texas vs West Virginia Women’s Volleyball

The No. 1 Texas Longhorns (12-0) head to the WVU Coliseum to face the West Virginia Mountaineers (7-5) for a two-day showdown Thursday and Friday.

Texas vs West Virginia Preview

West Virginia is coming off a 3-0 sweep over Iowa State, winning in three sets, 25-20, 25-22 and 25-16. Outside hitter Kristin Lux led the way with 12 kills, while teammates Natali Petrova had nine and middle blocker Briana Lynch chipped in eight.

“We talk about finishing and making plays in every set,” sixth-year coach Reed Sunahara said after sweeping Iowa State for the first time in team history. “We have to take care of the ball, and I thought we did a much better job of that than last night. I told the team before we started that we had to out dig them and score more points, and I thought we did both of those things tonight. We also minimized our hitting errors.”

The Longhorns are fresh from winning an epic five-set showdown over the No. 3 Baylor Lady Bears. Texas fell behind early, losing the first two sets, but they staged a comeback for the ages, rallying to win an incredibly tight third set before finishing in five (23-25, 24-26, 25-23, 25-13, 15-9). Logan Eggleston led Texas with 22 kills and 15 digs — her second double-double of the season — and she was one of four Longhorns players who had double-digit kills, including Skylar Fields(14) Asjia O’Neal (13) and Brionne Butler (10).

“Baylor came out playing like crazy, crazy good, so it feels really good just to be able to keep our composure on our side and just come back and find a way to win,” Eggleston said after the victory. “Everyone did a really great job of picking up their responsibilities and (we) ended up with a nice win.”

O’Neal says a win like her team just had against Baylor could also galvanize the squad moving forward — a scary thought for all future opponents. “Obviously, winning in three is something that’s super fun. But I think going to five and battling and really pulling everything we can out of ourselves really gives the team confidence and just allows us to see how good of a team we can be,” O’Neal said. “These tight five-set matches are something that we always live for.”

The Mountaineers are 4-2 at home so far this season. Texas leads the all-time series against West Virginia, 16-0, going 8-0 on the road.