How to Watch ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Live Stream for Free

The latest spinoff of “The Bachelor” is finally here, with “The Golden Bachelor” set to premiere on Thursday, September 29, 2023.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Preview

The man at the center of it all is 72-year-old Gerry Turner, who will give out the franchise’s first golden rose. There will be 22 women competing for the heart and hand of Turner, and all are between the ages of 60 and 75.

“I’d love it if I found a partner who is high energy,” Turner said, via People magazine. “Someone who was high-energy. Someone who maybe plays pickleball; someone who maybe plays golf.”

The retired former restauranteer found true love once. Turner was married to his high school sweetheart, Toni, for 43 years. The two had two children and two grandchildren together. Sadly, Toni fell ill unexpectedly and passed away in 2017. Now, with the blessing and support of his family, Gerry is ready to give his heart away again, but only to the right woman.

Host Jesse Palmer says the women looking to see if Gerry could be their soulmate have been total “rock stars … On group dates, on one-on-one dates, traveling, they just shine.”

By focusing on an older couple, “The Golden Bachelor” promises to highlight different aspects of life and love than previous iterations have. Turner, who has dated sporadically since his wife passed, says he and his family are hoping one of the 22 is his perfect match.

“Some of the casting interviews we got, they were just so touching,” Disney executive Rob Mills said. “It’s such a different way of doing ‘The Bachelor’ because these people are just at a totally different place in their lives. There is an interesting thing about people who have hit the other end of the spectrum, who’ve lived their lives, they’ve raised their kids, some have been widowed or divorced and maybe some have never been in love. We thought that would be an interesting dynamic through the ‘Bachelor’ prism.”

There will still be typical Bachelor-esque moments, such as a talent show on stage in which the ladies all showcase unique skills, with the winner landing a romantic dinner with Gerry, who promises to be a unique rose-giver.

“You know at the top of rose ceremonies when the Bachelor or the Bachelorette comes in the rose room, and they address the ladies or the men?” Palmer said. “No one’s done it better than Gerry. He’s the best I’ve ever seen at it. He is so much better than me when I was the Bachelor. It’s not even close.”