How to Watch Thunder Games Online Without Cable

While they’re expected to be one of the main contenders in the tanking sweepstakes for Victor Wembanyama, the Oklahoma City Thunder have an impressive collection of young talent that makes them a potentially entertaining team to watch in 2022-23.

If you live in the Thunder market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports Oklahoma.

If you live out of the Thunder market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Thunder games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Thunder Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports Oklahoma (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Thunder games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Thunder Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Thunder games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

NBA League Pass on Amazon Prime

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Thunder games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

NBA League Pass

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Thunder games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Thunder Season Preview 2022-23

It’s been a tough last couple of seasons in Oklahoma City as the Thunder have won just 22 and 24 games over the last two seasons. After trading away Russell Westbrook the team has gone with a full youth movement and is entering the third year of that rebuild.

During this tenure, the team has added some key players like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, and Josh Giddey. Now the organization is just trying to build around these talented young players and take the next step forward.

Gilgeous-Alexander is a potential all-star, coming off of a season where he averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 assists, and 5.0 rebounds last season. Dort has emerged as one of the best defensive players in the league and his offense has come along as he averaged 17.2 points per game last season.

Giddey put up some impressive numbers during his rookie season as he averaged 12.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 6.4 assists per game. Another young player to watch on the team is Darius Bazley as he averaged 10.8 points and 6.3 rebounds per game last season.

The team also had a slew of draft picks as they had four picks in the top 34 selections. However, the team got some bad news as number two overall pick Chet Holmgren went down with a season-ending foot injury during the offseason.

The team now has to hope that Holmgren recovers well and can reach his potential. The Thunder also added number 11 pick Ousmane Dieng, number 12 pick Jalen Williams, and number 34 pick Jaylin Williams.

Jalen Williams and Dieng have had solid preseasons so there is some promise there. Williams averaged 14.4 points, 5.2 assists, and 3.0 rebounds. Dieng averaged 11.0 points while shooting 47.1% from three.

Tre Mann is another young player to watch for OKC as he averaged 10.4 points last season and has averaged 16.0 points per game during the preseason.

Another interesting player on the Thunder roster is veteran Kenrich Williams. Last season Williams averaged 7.4 points and 4.5 rebounds while playing really good defense.

His name came up during trade talks at the deadline last season and he could be the subject of the same talks this season. Williams could bring the Thunder back some more young pieces or picks to help develop the young roster.