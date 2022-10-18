How to Watch Timberwolves Games Without Cable

After ending a three-year playoff drought last spring, the Minnesota Timberwolves added defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert in the offseason, giving them real title aspirations in 2022-23.

If you live in the Timberwolves market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and is the only streaming service to include Bally Sports North.

If you live out of the Timberwolves market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Timberwolves games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Timberwolves Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while Bally Sports North (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Timberwolves games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Timberwolves Market

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Timberwolves games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Timberwolves games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Note: Nationally televised games on ESPN or TNT aren’t available with this option

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Timberwolves games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Timberwolves Season Preview 2022-23

The Minnesota Timberwolves look to prove that last season’s play run wasn’t a fluke.

Minnesota ended a long playoff drought by beating the Los Angeles Clippers in the play-in tournament. The Wolves followed it up by challenging the Memphis Grizzlies before getting eliminated in six games.

“I think offensively we have a pretty good idea of how it is going to fit together; we just have to go through the mechanics of it. And that’s going to be important,” Wolves head coach Chris Finch said via MinnPost’s Britt Robson. “Defensively? We have the foundation, but the reality is that we are going to have to be a multiple-faceted defensive team, you know?”

A returning core Karl-Anthony Towns, Anthony Edwards, and D’Angelo Russell gives the Wolves a good shot at another run. the Wolves also added playoff veteran Rudy Gobert via a trade with the Utah Jazz — a move that surprised many within and outside the team.

“People were telling me and [I thought] I’m not believing it until my coach tells me,” Wolves forward Jaden McDaniels said via ESPN’s Brian Windhorst. “Everybody in the group chat starts saying ‘OK, this is going to be a challenge at first.'”

Minnesota gave up a lot for the move, included playoff veteran Patrick Beverley, who played a significant role with the playoff run. Wolves guard Jordan McLauhglin called it “different” and forward Taurean Prince said it “surprised” them, ESPN’s Windhorst reported.

Gobert comes off of a big showing at EuroBasket for France in addition to another solid season with the Jazz. The addition gives the Wolves one of the stronger rosters in the Western Conference.

Of course, staying healthy will be key for the Wolves as any playoff hopeful. The Wolves dodged a major bullet before the season when Towns dealt with a serious throat infection that landed him in the hospital during training camp. Towns recovered and returned for preseason action after two weeks missed.

“I’m still recovering. I’m still getting better,” Towns said via ESPN’s Windhorst. “There was more drastic things to worry about than basketball [during the illness].”

Minnesota can ill afford to lose Towns, a former No. 1 pick. He posted 24.6 points and 9.8 rebounds for the Wolves last season.

New Wolves players include Kyle Anderson, Bryn Forbes, Austin Rivers, Eric Paschall, C.J.Elleby, and A.J. Lawson. The Wolves also have rookies Wendell Moore Jr., drafted at No. 26, and Josh Minott, who went at No. 45 in the draft.