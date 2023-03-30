How to Watch Twins Games Without Cable 2023

After finishing a disappointing last place in 2021 and third place in 2022 in the AL Central, the Minnesota Twins are looking to continue rebuilding in 2023.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Most Twins games this season will be locally televised on Bally Sports North, while others may be nationally televised on MLB Network (those ones will also be on Bally Sports North), ESPN, ESPN2, Fox or FS1. A couple may be untelevised and stream on YouTube, Apple TV+, Peacock TV or ESPN+.

If you don’t have cable and you live in the Twins market, you can watch a live stream of every televised Twins game on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Bally Sports North and come with a free trial.

Here’s a full rundown of those options, as well as some ways for out-of-market viewers to watch Twins games live online without cable in 2023:

If You’re in the Twins Market

You can watch a live stream of Bally Sports North, ESPN, ESPN2, Fox, FS1, MLB Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need to include the “Sports Plus” add-on for MLB Network, but you can include any add-ons you want with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Twins games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2, Fox and FS1 are included in every one, while Bally Sports North and MLB Network are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-ons you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Twins games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

If You’re Out of the Twins Market

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game via Prime Channels.

The MLB.TV channel costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime MLB.TV Channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the Prime Video app or Amazon website.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s.

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $149.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $129.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Twins games. The monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Twins games live on the MLB TV app or MLB.TV website.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch a lot of Twins games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ includes at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch a daily MLB game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Twins Season Preview 2023

In 2022, the Minnesota Twins improved over 2021, winning 78 games instead 73. In 2023, they’ll be hoping to compete at the top of the AL Central on the back of a couple of big offseason signings.

The Twins acquired catcher Christian Vazquez and all-star outfielder Joey Gallo, and they traded for pithcer Alejandro Hidalgo, utility player Kyle Farmer and outfielder Michael A. Taylor. They also re-signed shortstop Carlos Correa, all solid moves to help them improve the team this year and hopefully finish higher than third in the division.

At spring training, manager Rocco Baldelli told the MLB Network that he’s excited about the new guys coming in as they try to stock up on good players.

“We worked into the offseason with an idea and a plan. We came in with a group that I think is definitely deeper. We brought in some guys, especially later on in the offseason, both in the outfield and in the infield, that I think are really gonna help us. We’re going to just stockpile as many good major league players as we can,” said Baldelli.

He also said of Correa re-signing with the Twins that everyone was super excited that he didn’t get away after just one season on the team.

“That’s an organizational-changing kind of move, to be able to bring a guy like Carlos back,” said Baldelli. “We’ve got a chance to get the full picture of what he does and he does it on the field, offensively, defensively, he does it in the clubhouse, he does it outside of the clubhouse. He does everything, he elevates the team in every way. It’s a move that I certainly think every single person in our organization, including all of our fans and everyone, were fist-pumping and probably doing some jumping up and down. I couldn’t have been more excited … It honestly doesn’t get any better than that for a team.”

Baldelli also said that Pablo Lopez is going to be a huge addition to the team.

“Incredible. He’s in there with the coaches when it’s still dark out … he’s extraordinarily disciplined, that’s very easy to see already. And just in the conversation, the thoughts that are going through his mind from day one, he’s a very, very impressive human being, not only just as a player. And as a player when you get him out on the mound, and you see the stuff and the ability to pitch and the knowlege of what he’s doing out on the mound, he stands out,” said the Twins manager.