Where to Watch UC Davis vs Sac State Football Today

The Sacramento State Hornets (10-0) host the UC Davis Aggies (6-4) in the Causeway Classic on Saturday, November 19.

UC Davis vs Sac State 2022 Preview

Currently ranked No. 2 in the FCS Coaches Poll, the Hornets are just one win away from their first undefeated season. They took down Portland State, 45-17, on November 11, and now, there’s one more big one remaining on the regular season schedule.

“It’s great to realize that we’ve won every game we’ve played in,” Sac State coach Troy Taylor said. “I’m really proud of the guys. It’s really the day-to-day stuff that makes this all possible. … We’ve stayed healthy, which is a big part of our success. Guys are strong and playing with a lot of energy and passion. It’s not all perfect, but we strive for it.”

A win for Sacramento State here would lead to the team’s third straight Big Sky championship. The Hornets could also snag a No. 1 or 2 seed in the FCS playoffs with a victory in this game, so a ton is at stake.

Sac State is putting up 43 points a game on offense, averaging 230 yards passing and 256.7 yards rushing per game. On the defensive side of the ball, the Hornets are allowing just under 22 points a game. They will be going up against a white-hot UC Davis squad that still has playoff aspirations.

The Aggies are fresh from a 44-26 victory last week at Idaho. UC Davis quarterback Miles Hastings went 16-19 for 206 yards, while running back Ulonzo Gilliam had himself a day, rushing for 173 yards and three touchdowns on 31 carries.

“We have one of the best tailbacks, we have one of the best quarterbacks and one of the best offenses in the country, and Miles is quietly having a pretty phenomenal year,” Aggies coach Dan Hawkins said, per KHQ.com. “(Hastings) does a lot of nice things at the line of scrimmage. He’s very smart. He’s very surgical. … He’s a really cool customer and a smooth operator there.”

The Aggies have won 5 games in a row, and they have been a force on offense this year, averaging 37.4 points per contest. They have also been stout on defense, surrendering 21.2 points a game to opponents. UC Davis has an incredibly well-balanced offensive attack, averaging 294 yards passing and just under 200 yards rushing per game.

The rivalry between these two teams has been going on since 1954. They have played each other 68 times, with UC Davis winning 46 of those matchups. This will be one of the most intriguing Causeway Classics in recent years due to the implications for both teams, so it should be an instant classic.