Where to Watch San Diego vs UC Davis Football Game Today

Following two road losses to two good opponents, UC Davis looks to get back on track at home against Dan Diego on Saturday night.

San Diego vs UC Davis Preview

UC Davis Football VS University of San Diego Press Conference Head Coach Dan Hawkins will discuss this weeks game vs University of San Diego, along with Running Backs coach Kevin Burke and players Rex Connors and Justin Poerio. 2022-09-12T20:52:35Z

The 0-2 UC Davis Aggies football team will open their home slate against the 1-1 University of San Diego Toreros in week three. This is the 10th all-time meeting between the two teams and the Aggies hold an all-time lead of 8-1.

In his pre-game press conference, UC Davis head coach Dan Hawkins said that they are hungry for a win.

“It was a good battle [last week]. I was proud of the way our guys played and the heart they showed,” said Hawkins, adding, “We see the seeds of greatness growing around here. … The resolve that we showed down the end in coming back will serve us well, I think our guys played hard. Did some nice things on offense. Turned the ball over a little bit, had a few dropped passes. We gotta clean up a few things.”

Coach Hawkins also said that any time they take on the Toreros, it’s going to be a battle.

“We face a scrappy San Diego squad here that has battled us hard. We were fortunate to win a couple years ago down there. [Devon King] caused a fumble on basically the last play of the game, otherwise we would’ve lost that game. But every year we play those guys, it is a battle. They are a well-coached football team … they’ve had a number of NFL guys on their football team and they do again this year,” said Hawkins. “It’ll be fun to be at home, hopefully we have a great crowd … love to see all the college students out here on Saturday. It’ll be a great home opener.”

“We got a good football team, I really believe that. We just have to coach a little bit better, play a little bit cleaner. We’re playing a tough schedule, but that’s OK. That’s why you play. We just gotta keep our oars in the water and keep rowing,” added Hawkins.

“Coming onto the field, we practice every day, just bringing the energy, making sure it’s high-tempo, everyone’s upbeat,” added redshirt freshman defensive back Rex Connors.

Connors also said that he loves that he gets to play with his twin brother Porter, who is an outside linebacker on the team.

“It’s awesome. I grew up my whole life bieng on the team with him since we were littel kdids. Being able to come to college with him has been awesome, it’s been a blessing. He’s always there right by me and it’s sweet to have a supporter like that,” said Connors.

The San Diego Toreros vs the UC Davis Aggies game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 10 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus.