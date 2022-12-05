How to Watch UCLA vs UNC Women’s Soccer National Championship Online

The finals are set for the 2022 NCAA women’s soccer national championship when the North Carolina Tarheels take on the UCLA Bruins. The game kicks off Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.

The game (6 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPNU, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Those are the best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch UCLA vs UNC streaming live online:

UCLA vs UNC Women’s Soccer Preview

In the history of the NCAA women’s soccer national title game, which dates back to 1982, North Carolina has dominated the finals. The team has made it to 26 finals and has won 21 of those match-ups. UCLA is no slouch, having appeared in five title games, but it has only won one championship, in 2013 when the Bruins defeated Florida State for the title.

North Carolina and UCLA have faced off in the finals just one time, in 2000 when the Tarheels won 2-1. Despite winning 21 titles, the Tarheels have been on a 10-year drought for a championship, so both teams are sure to be hungry to bring home the Women’s College Cup.

North Carolina is coming off a 3-2 win over Florida State to advance to the finals and head coach Anson Dorrance told Top Drawer Soccer that he’s “elated” by his team’s performance to advance.

“We scored three magnificent goals against the run of play, but that’s the nature of our game and by our game I mean, the soccer game itself. So I want to credit a fabulous FSU team, because they certainly made it very difficult for us but I’m elated to be advancing and I’m looking forward to Monday,” said Dorrance.

Dorrance also said that they never expected to be in the finals after losing top players Maycee Bell and Samantha Meza from last season, so this is all just a bonus for them.

“We’re playing with house money. We’ve lost two of the best players in the country and we’re in the national championship final. Are you kidding me? Maycee Bell has the potential to play for the US full national team and so, in my opinion, does Samantha Meza and so I’m just excited that we’ve progressed this far,” said Dorrance.

First-year UCLA head coach Margueritte Aozasa is similarly proud of her team after a 3-0 victory over Alabama in the semifinals, also telling Top Drawer Soccer, ““I couldn’t couldn’t be more proud of our team. I felt like that was a statement win that we’ve been kind of waiting on and we knew that we were capable of that but it was really nice to see it in action and every single player that played today executed and did exactly what we needed them to do.”

The 2022 NCAA women’s soccer national championship game between UCLA and North Carolina kicks off Monday, December 5 at 6 p.m. Eastern time on ESPNU and ESPN Plus.