How to Watch UCLA vs Coastal Carolina Football Game for Free

The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (0-0) and the UCLA Bruins (0-0) will clash in their 2023 season opener at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena on Saturday, September 2.

The game will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Coastal Carolina vs UCLA Preview

Both teams finished with 9-4 overall records last season. Coastal Carolina averaged just over 29 points a game on offense, and on the defensive side, the group allowed 31.9 points per contest.

After former coach Jamey Chadwell left to serve as head coach at Liberty, Tim Beck will take the reins for Coastal Carolina. The offense will have some consistency, though, as Grayson McCall will be under center again for the Chanticleers. In 11 games for the Chanticleers last year, McCall completed just under 70% of his passes for 2700 yards, 24 touchdowns and only two interceptions.

“I think it’s huge for us to go out there and play well,” McCall said leading up to this game. “Get a win and, you know, get some momentum rolling in the season.” The Coastal Carolina quarterback says his team has been waiting for this game for quite some time. “We’ve had it circled on the calendar for four or five years now and getting the opportunity to go out to California to play in the Rose Bowl is something special,” McCall added.

“Don’t make it bigger than it is,” Beck advised his players about this game. “It’s nothing different, the field is still 100 yards long.”

On the other side, UCLA saw its season end with a loss in the Sun Bowl against Pitt, 37-35. The Bruins had the eighth-best offense in the nation, averaging 32.9 points a game. On defense, UCLA surrendered 29.0 points per contest.

The Bruins’ offense will likely look quite a bit different this year, as they will have a new starting quarterback after Dorian Thompson-Robinson was selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 2023 NFL draft. Freshman quarterback Dante Moore is the favorite to win the starting job, while Ethan Garbers and Kent State transfer Collin Schlee have also been solid in the competition, and both are still capable of winning it.

Bruins head coach Chip Kelly says all three quarterbacks will see the field in this game, so whoever plays the best could go a long way to winning the starting job.

“Who’s gonna help us win the game,” Kelly said about what he’s looking for from his quarterbacks. “It’s a very simple process and I think all three of those guys can do that and that’s why all three of those guys are gonna play.”

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams.