How to Watch UIW vs Prairie View A&M Football 2022

Incarnate Word takes on Prairie View A&M in FCS action on Saturday, September 17.

UIW vs Prairie View A&M Preview

Incarnate Word (2-0) looks to keep its strong start to the season going when facing Prairie View A&M (1-1) on Saturday.

The UIW Cardinals rolled past the PVAMU Panthers 40-9 last season. The Cardinals went on to a 10-3 season and nearly ousted defending FCS champion Sam Houston in the p layoffs. The Panthers finished 7-5, which concluded with a competitive contest against Deion Sanders’ Jackson State squad.

UIW jumped out the gate this season with a 65-29 route of Southern Illinois followed by an impressive FBS win at Nevada, 55-41. Cardinals quarterback Lindsey Scott Jr. threw for 406 yards and four touchdowns against the Nevada Wolfpack.

Scott has a big season going so far with 797 yards and 10 touchdowns versus an interception. He completes 70% of his passes and averages 15.9 yards per completion. He can make plays with his legs, too. Scott ahs 55 yards and a touchdown amid 21 carries.

Marcus Cooper leads the Cardinals in rushing with 116 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries. Cooper averages five yards per carry, but second-leading rusher Jarrell Wiley averages even more on the ground — 7.1 yards per attempt. Wiley has 107 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries.

Cardinals wide receiver Brandon Porter showed he is a threat to run the ball with a 29-yard run once this season. Porter has six catches for 86 yards and a touchdown thus far.

Darion Chafin leads the Cardinals in receptions with 11 catches for 368 yards and three touchdowns. Taylor Grimes also poses a threat in the passing game. Grimes had nine receptions for 227 yards and two touchdowns thus far.

PVAMU’s defense will get tested against with the Cardinals dynamic offense. The Panthers defense has kept opponents in check thus far with a 40-23 win over Texas Southern, and the Panthers allowed only 21 points in a loss against Abilene Christian the following week.

Panthers quarterback Trazon Connely can make plays. He has a 51.2 completion percentage, but he can also run with the ball — 121 yards and two touchdowns against Texas Southern.

Running back Jaden Steward has 120 yards and two touchdowns threw the first two games o the season. He averages 5.5 yards on the ground, and he can make plays in the passing game. He racked up 20 yards on one reception in the season opener.