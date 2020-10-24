How to Watch UL Monroe vs South Alabama Football

The South Alabama Jaguars will host the UL Monroe Warhawks in Sun Belt action on Saturday night at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but anyone in the US can watch UL Monroe vs South Alabama live on ESPN+ right here:

Watch on ESPN+

ESPN+ is the digital streaming service from ESPN that has live college football (select AAC, Big 12, Conference USA and Sun Belt games) and dozens of other sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $12.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UL Monroe vs South Alabama live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

UL Monroe vs South Alabama Preview

The Jaguars bested the Texas State Bobcats 30-20 last week to secure their first victory at Hancock Whitney Stadium, having suffered September losses to the Tulane Green Wave and the UAB Blazers in South Alabama’s new arena.

Steve Campbell’s team improved to 2-2 on the year in their first Sun Belt test.

“It’s the first win in Hancock Whitney, but also, we needed to get a win and get back going again,” the head coach said, according to AL.com.

He added: “The biggest deal for us, in our half of the conference, we’re not looking up at anybody. We can only do what we can do. We’ve played one (conference game) and we won it.”

South Alabama hadn’t played since Sept. 24, when they fell to UAB. A tilt with the Troy Trojans, originally scheduled for Oct. 3, was postponed due to COVID-19.

“Getting this win was huge,” Jaguars quarterback Desmond Trotter said, per AL.com. “Coming off of that layoff, everyone was fresh. This was a huge win going into conference (play), now we’re just looking toward next week.”

The layoff was even longer for Trotter, who missed the loss to the Blazers due to illness.

He completed 18 of 22 passes for 187 yards and a touchdown. Campbell turned to backup quarterback Chance Lovertich late in the second quarter before going back to Trotter midway through the third. Lovertich went 7-of-12 for 66 yards and a score.

Wideout Jalen Tolbert reeled in a career-high 9 catches for 91 yards and a touchdown.

“They didn’t want us to get big plays — post balls, go balls — so we had to take little stuff under them,” the receiver said, per AL.com. “It was just eating them up. Chance and Des were both able to connect on a lot of passes, and it helped us get a win today.”

The Warhawks had a bye last week, and they needed it — Steve Viator’s squad entered the break 0-5 overall and 0-2 in conference play.

“We had a pretty productive week,” the head coach said, according to The News-Star. “I really liked the attitude of the players and how they came out and worked each day.”

Two weeks ago, the Warhawks fell 40-7 on the road in a nonconference matchup with the Liberty Flames. UL Monroe’s punt team surrendered three touchdowns — one punt was returned 73 yards to the house, another was blocked and recovered in the end zone, and a fumbled attempt resulted in a recovery in the end zone.

“We certainly tried to address several of the problems we’ve had there,” Viator said, per The News-Star. “Hopefully it pays off, but I know we spent more time on it than I ever have.”