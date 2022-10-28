Where to Watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith Basketball Game Today

The North Carolina Tar Heels men’s basketball team is kicking off the 2022-2023 season with an exhibition game against D-II Johnson C. Smith, the alma mater of UNC head coach Hubert Davis’ parents.

The game (7:30 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith:

Every game or event that is labeled as being on ‘ACC Network Extra’ (which is different from the regular ACC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

ESPN+ will include hundreds of live college basketball games during the 2022-23 season, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch ACC Network Extra, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ACC Network and ACC Network Extra, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch ACC Network Extra with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch UNC vs Johnson C. Smith live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

UNC vs Johnson C. Smith Preview

The first basketball game of the year for perennial powerhouse University of North Carolina Tarheels is an exhibition game against the Golden Bulls of Johnson C. Smith, the alma mater of North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis Jr.’s father.

When Davis Dr. was hired at UNC, he promised that UNC would scrimmage JCSU every year for as long as he is the head coach.

“We’re scrimmaging Johnson C. Smith this year, we’re going to do that every other year just to support my parents. That’s where they went to school, I want to bring them in and we’re going to scrimmage them every other year while I’m head coach,” said Davis Jr. on WSJS radio in an interview (via HBCU Gameday).

Earlier this month, the Tarheels had an intersquad scrimmage where the members of last year’s Final Four team were given commemorative rings, which was a fun surprise for the players.

“That was actually a surprise to me,” said RJ Davis (via Tarheel Tribune). “I had a big smile on my face, and getting the rings was definitely a great feeling. We definitely want to get back and get another. We’ll definitely get back and get another one if it’s up to me. So, definitely motivating me to get back [to the Final Four]. … It was definitely a lot of fun out there playing tonight in front of the fans. It was nice to get that home court feeling again.”

“It’s a great surprise and it was really nice to see their faces and how surprised they were. In the locker room, they’re talking right now about how much they love it … It was a lot of fun tonight. One of the things that I enjoy? I love seeing our guys being celebrated,” said Coach Davis.

He also said there’s a hunger this year to prove themselves after last year’s run.

“There’s a hunger and a thirst amongst the entire team, but it’s coming in different directions. You have the guys from last year with experience, the stories that they had last year, so there’s motivation from there. You’ve got four freshmen who saw what we experienced last year, and they have a desperation of wanting to be a part of it. And then a transfer like Peta Nance, who comes from Northwestern.”

The Johnson C. Smith vs UNC College Basketball Exhibition airs Friday, October 28 at 7:30 p.m. Eastern on ESPN Plus and the ACC Network Plus.