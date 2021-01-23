How to Watch UNC vs NC State Basketball Online Without Cable

The North Carolina Tar Heels (9-5) will host their in-state rivals, the NC State Wolfpack (6-4) at the Dean Smith Center Saturday.

The game starts at 2 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of NC State vs UNC online for free:

NC State vs UNC Preview

The Tar Heels are coming off an 80-73 win over Wake Forest on Wednesday. Caleb Love led the way for UNC with 20 points, Armando Bacot added 18, and Rhonda John-Davis added 13.

After the win, Tar Heels head coach Roy Williams had some very high praise for the freshman guard. “Defensively, I think he could be one of the best defensive guards I’ve ever coached. Playing his position, he has strength, he has speed, he has jumping ability, he has great feet. Most of the time when you get a freshman that doesn’t mean that much to him but it’s meaning more and more to Caleb all the time,” Williams told Sports Illustrated recently, adding: “He’s getting better a little bit each and every day and we just got to keep getting him some opportunities.”

The Wolfpack have dropped three in a row, most recently against Florida State, 105-73. Thomas Allen led the way for NC State in the loss with 16 points, guard Devon Daniels added 14 and Jericole Hellems chipped in 12.

They shot just 44.4 percent from the floor and were beaten badly on the boards, losing the rebound battle 32-19 to Florida State. N.C. State coach Kevin Keatts wasn’t happy about the effort his group put out, and he was blunt about it in his postgame press conference.

“I want them to remember the loss, we’re all going to take ownership and we understand that we got to do some soul-searching,” Keatts said after the game, via News & Observer. “We got to get better in certain situations. I certainly don’t want those guys to forget what happened tonight.”

Keatts ran into more trouble this week after five members of the basketball program have been forced to quarantine after multiple positive COVID-19 tests.

“We’re trying to get on the court and it’s been a challenge,” Keatts said this week, per the Miami Herald. “We have full intentions on trying to be ready to go on Saturday but a lot of that is going to come down to whatever happens with the contact tracing and the virus.”

The Wolfpack have had three games postponed due to COVID-19 complications, and they haven’t played in 10 days, so rust could be a huge factor. NC State is averaging 76.9 points a game, while the Tar Heels are putting up 73.6 points per contest, and neither team is likely to have forgotten the results the last time they played on December 22.

NC State scored a 79-76 upset, and Williams and company are looking to avoid the same result here.