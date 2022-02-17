Where to Watch USA-Canada Women’s Hockey Gold Medal Game Online Free

Team USA and Canada face off for the gold medal in Olympic women’s hockey again.

The game (11:10 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on NBC. You can also watch the game and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (streaming service or cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the USA vs Canada gold medal women’s hockey game online if you don’t have cable:

You can also watch every match live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

USA vs Canada Preview

For the sixth time, the U.S. and Canada will meet for the gold medal in women’s hockey at Beijing on Thursday, February 17.

Theirs is unlike any rivalry in sports history. 🇺🇸🇨🇦 USA vs. Canada. Women's hockey. Gold medal game. Wednesday at 11 PM ET on @NBC & @peacockTV | #WinterOlympics pic.twitter.com/yBAXeYOBXb — On Her Turf (@OnHerTurf) February 16, 2022

Team USA looks to make it back-to-back Olympic gold medals with a win. Canada beat the U.S. 4-2 earlier in the Beijing Winter Games during Group A play. The U.S. beat Finland 4-1 in the semifinals on Monday, February 14. Canada cruised past Switzerland 10-3 that day.

“You know, I think it’s wonderful hockey. It’s the most beautiful rivalry in sports,” USA forward Hilary Knight said per ESPN’s Greg Wyshynski. “It gets the best and the worst out of both of us at the same time. And it’s just a wonderful game.”

Canada forward Sarah Nurse concurs.

“I think it’s pretty unmatched,” Nurse said per NBC Sports’ Sarah Nurse. “Our history goes back to 1998 and that is some of the longest-running history of a rivalry.”

Canada has looked like a juggernaut in the tournament with a 6-0 record. The Canadians have outscored other teams 54-8 in those games.

Team USA only lost to Canada but also had closer wins along the way. That includes beating Czechia 4-1 in the quarterfinals, Russia 5-3 in Group A play, and Finland 5-1 and 4-1 in their two meetings. Only Switzerland couldn’t hang with the U.S. in an 8-0 loss.

Canada holds the edge overall in the series in the Olympics with a 6-3 mark against the U.S. The Canadians also are 5-1-1 in the seven games against the U.S. in world championship tournament games.

The U.S. also have been short-handed through the Beijing Winter Games without center Brianna Decker, who got injured in the Group A opener against Finland. Without Decker, Team USA still outshot Canada 53-27 in their first meeting at Beijing.

“I just feel really good about how we match up against Canada,” USA head coach Joel Johnson said per John Wawrow of The Associated Press. “I think if we can generate a few more scoring chances and make some plays, then that would hopefully be our best game.”

Canada still has unfinished buisness in mind from the last gold medal game in 2018 at the Pyeongchang Winter Games. The Canadians lost in a shootout to the U.S.

“We worked all year for this, we worked so hard, so we’re going to be ready to go in that final game and really give it our all,” Canada’s Rebecca Johnston said per CBC’s Myles Dichter.