How to Watch USC vs Colorado Game for Free

Caleb Williams and the No. 8 ranked USC Trojans (4-0) head to Folsom Field to take on Shedeur Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes (3-1) on Saturday, September 30.

The game will be televised on Fox

USC vs Colorado Preview

The Trojans are coming off a 42-28 win over a 1-3 Arizona State team last week. The Trojans led by 27-21 heading after the third quarter, and they pulled away a bit more after a strong performance on both sides of the ball in the fourth.

It was the lowest point total for USC all season, but Williams was still brilliant, going 20-31 for 322 yards and three passing touchdowns, also rushing for two scores. USC running back MarShawn Lloyd added 14 carries for 154 yards. Defensively, the Trojans let ASU complete 6-of-13 third-down attempts and 3-of-4 fourth-down attempts. They’ll need to be better against Sanders and company, who are coming off a disappointing loss.

The Buffaloes got handily beaten by Oregon last week, 42-6. Sanders went 23-33 for 159 yards and a score in the loss. The Buffs QB was harassed all day by a Ducks defense that sacked him seven times. Colorado managed just 199 yards of total offense, while the Buffaloes ‘D’ gave up 522 yards and 30 first downs to the Oregon offense. It won’t get any easier with Williams coming to town.

The Buffs have surrendered 35 or more points in three of their four games, so head coach Deion Sanders had better find ways to limit and contain USC’s high-flying attack, or things could go down south in a hurry.

“We didn’t play our best football (at Oregon),” the Buffaloes head coach said. “We didn’t put our best foot forward, but we took care of all the protocol of watching film, cleaning up. We’re ready to go into this week. Great challenge ahead of us.”

USC is scoring 55.0 points a game on offense through four games while giving up just 20.0, so that challenge will be on both sides of the ball. Don’t expect the Trojans to overlook the feisty Colorado squad, though.

“Everybody has got different personalities,” Trojans head coach Lincoln Riley said about Coach Prime. “When you’re fake and you’re someone you’re not, people see right through that. Regardless of what your characteristics are, of your personality, if you’re yourself, you can be a great leader. He certainly seems to do that, seems to be very genuine, and certainly his guys have responded to that.”

Colorado and USC have met 16 times, and the Buffaloes remain winless in the series. When they met in 2022, Williams and USC left with a 55-17 victory.