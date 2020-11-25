Where to Watch USF vs Florida College Basketball

The Sunshine State gets some college basketball action on Wednesday, as the University of South Florida kicks off its season against Flordia College.

The game (11:30 a.m. ET start time)



Florida College vs USF Preview

USF will look to get their 2020-21 campaign started on the right foot as they stay in-state to face the NAIA Florida College Falcons. The Bulls finished their last condensed season 14-17 and are expected to be a middle of the pack squad in the American conference next season, picked to finish eighth by the league’s coaches.

“We felt it was important to open the season with a home game before going on the road for a week to play in Connecticut,” USF head coach Brian Gregory said in a release. “We had a number of different teams show interest in coming to Tampa for our season opener, but different situations and scenarios developed that made those potential match-ups unworkable.”

A big but intriguing question mark for the Bulls is Alexis Yetna. The 6-foot-8, 234-pound junior forward from France tore his ACL last season and did not play a game. At least one head coach thinks he could be the difference in USF making a run at something special.

“If Alexis Yetna has some health, South Florida could be a dark horse. David Collins, night in, night out, produces,” an anonymous coach told ESPN. “Justin Brown is a good piece, Yetna is a good piece, Mike Durr is a two-year starter, gives them legit size at the center spot. The trump card for South Florida is they have so much size. They are as big as anybody. When they walk out of the locker room, their size is impressive.”

Florida College has already played eight games this season, going 5-3, which could give the underdog squad a leg up. The Falcons hit their stride offensivley last time out, beating Trinity Baptist Colelge 118-72. It was the second time this season that Florida College had cracked 100 points.

“Today was an encouraging performance,” head coach Chase Teichmann said, per the team’s website. “It was good to see guys get excited for the success of others.”

Matt Simpson led the way for the Falcons, scoring a season-high 36 points on 11-of-15 shooting. Simpson is the team’s top scorer at nearly 21 points per game.