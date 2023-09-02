How to Watch UW vs Boise State Game for Free

The No. 10 ranked Washington Huskies (0-0) host the Boise State Broncos (0-0) on Saturday, September 2 at Husky Stadium.

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Boise State vs Washington live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

Boise State vs UW Football 2023 Preview

The Broncos finished with a record of 10-4, going 8-0 in the Mountain West Conference. Boise State had a well-balanced team last year, averaging 29.5 points a game on offense, while allowing 19.5 points per contest on defense. The defense also amassed 30 sacks as a unit, and will be looking to get after it again this year.

The Broncos will be led by quarterback Taylen Green, who went 166-of-271 for 2,042 yards, 14 TDs and six picks last season. Boise State will be looking at Green and company to help get the jump on UW’s defense early. “We’ve built this team so we can get the quality reps and the experience we need throughout fall camp so we can have a fast start to this season,” Broncos head coach Andy Avalos said.

“Having the opportunity to go on the road in the opening week and play the No. 10 team in the nation, you don’t always get that, and so it calls for a great deal of preparation obviously, and focus and discipline and really at the end of the day that’s what it comes down to,” Avalos added.

On the other side, Washington finished with an 11-2 overall mark in 2022, going 7-2 in the Pac-12. The Huskies averaged 39.7 points a game on offense, which was ranked seventh in the nation, while allowing 25.8 points per game on defense. They want to be even better this year, and that’s a definite possibility with QB Michael Penix Jr. leading the offense again.

Last season, Penix put up incredible numbers, completing 65.3% of his passes for 4,641 yards, 31 TDs and eight interceptions, also rushing for four scores.

“(We’re) more comfortable with the consistency and the effort that I know we’ll bring,” Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “It doesn’t mean that everything is always perfect. We know that. That’s going to come even with Week 1 here. We’ll certainly get challenged. But I do feel confident and that we’re going to have a response where, when it comes to gut-check time, these guys are going to dig in.”

The Huskies are 3-2 all-time against the Broncos.