How to Watch UW vs Oregon Game Online for Free

The No. 7 Washington Huskies (5-0) host the No. 8 Oregon Ducks (5-0) at Husky Stadium on Saturday, October 14 in a huge top 10 showdown.

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

The game will be televised on ABC, but if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Oregon vs Washington live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to login and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in all of them, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Oregon vs Washington live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to login and watch.

If you’ve used up all your free trials for other streaming services, Sling TV is the cheapest long-term streaming service that includes this game. ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) is included in the “Sling Orange” bundle, which is just $20 for your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Oregon vs Washington live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

Compatible devices for the Sling TV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a participating internet service provider to watch this way (game labeled as ESPN3), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to login and watch.

Oregon vs Washington Preview

Both teams enter this game undefeated in Pac-12 play, so this will be a huge one for both squads. Oregon has scored 42 or more points in each of its last three games, most recently taking down the Stanford Cardinal, 42-6.

Ducks quarterback Bo Nix was lights out again, completing 27 of 32 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the win. Wide receiver Troy Franklin caught seven passes for 117 yards and two of those TDs.

On defense, the Ducks held the Cardinal to just 3.2 yards per play in the win. It was par for the course for an Oregon ‘D’ that is currently ranked fifth in the nation in scoring defense (11.8 points per game). Nix and company are currently leading the No. 2 scoring offense in the country (51.6 points per contest), so the Huskies will have their hands full here, although this promises to be a high-scoring affair.

Washington boasts the nation’s third-best scoring offense, putting up 46.0 points per contest. Defensively, the Huskies are surrendering over 18 points per contest. Washington is coming off a bye week, last playing on September 30 when it handed Arizona a 31-24 loss. Huskies QB Michael Penix Jr. is continuing to make a case for himself in the Heisman hunt, going 30-40 for 356 yards and no scores. He’ll face a tough test this week, but Washington has been doing loads of prep for the Ducks.

“We wanted to make sure this weekend was big, so I’m proud of the way the guys have weekly gone about taking care of business,” Huskies head coach Kalen DeBoer said. “You saw this as hopefully inevitable, that it came to this point. I just [have] a lot of respect for what Oregon is doing with their season, too. I’m happy that this is a big week because we’ve done everything to make it that. If we slip up anywhere along the way, it wouldn’t be what it is. We’re excited for this opportunity. That’s what it is. It’s a challenge, but it’s an opportunity. That’s what our guys came here to do, be a part of games like this and moments like this and build the program to this point.”

Both teams enter this game hyped, and it promises to be one of the weekend’s more entertaining matchups. “Every one of our players knows exactly what this game means to them, personally, in that room and then also to everybody that’s a Duck fan. They want to win. When they step on the field, it doesn’t matter who we’re playing, they want to go out there and compete at a high level,” Ducks head coach Dan Lanning said.

Washington leads the all-time series against Oregon, 61-48-5.