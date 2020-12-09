VCU vs North Carolina A&T: Where to Watch

The VCU Rams basketball team will host the North Carolina A&T Aggies at the Stuart C. Siegel Center on Wednesday.

North Carolina A&T vs VCU Preview

The Rams improved to 3-2 on Saturday, thumping the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers 60-42 at home. They jumped out to a 37-20 advantage at the midway break.

“With a young group, I thought they did a good job executing the game plan in the first half and setting the tone of how we wanted to play defensively,” VCU head coach Mike Rhoades said, according to the Richmond Times-Dispatch. “And we’re improving on the defensive end. And thought we did a good job offensively sharing the ball.”

He added: “We talked about executing the game plan and being more disciplined. And I did see that today. So that was a good step.”

VCU held the Mountaineers to 36.4 percent shooting from the field and 28.6 percent from 3-point range, helping their foes to 22 turnovers in the process; the Rams racked up 17 steals.

“We just held a college team to 42 points. I’m proud of that,” Rhoades said, according to The Commonwealth Times. “We play defense like that, we’re going to be in business.”

Sophomore guard Nah’Shon Hyland led the Rams with 14 points, adding 3 assists and a pair of steals. Redshirt senior forward Corey Douglas Jr. came up with 3 blocks and 2 steals to go with 5 points and as many rebounds.

“Overall I think it was a great performance,” Douglas said, per The Commonwealth Times. “I feel like as a team we focused on our keys before the game, just blitzing. I feel like everybody followed the game plan really well.”

The Aggies have dropped three straight to fall to 2-5 on the young season, most recently succumbing to the Longwood Lancers 77-60 in Farmville, VA.

North Carolina A&T committed just 13 turnovers to Longwood’s 19, but they got outrebounded 40-26 and saw their opponents shoot 52.6 percent from the field and 42.3 percent from deep.

“Tough loss on the road,” Aggies head coach Will Jones said, according to the school’s athletics website. “They just outworked us. We have a long way to go in reference to toughness, but it’s early and we will get there.”

Senior guard Kameron Langley and junior guard Blake Harris scored 16 apiece to lead North Carolina A&T, combining for 7 of the team’s 10 assists and 5 of their 9 steals.

Sophomore guard Fred Cleveland came off the bench to drop 9 points, hitting 3 of his 7 attempts, all of which came from 3-point range.

“We have to come out with better energy, and we have to rebound the ball much better than we have,” Jones said, per the school’s athletics website. “We will find the guys who can get done for us.”