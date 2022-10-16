How to Watch Warriors Games Without Cable This Season

After returning to the NBA throne last June, the reigning champion Golden State Warriors will look to prove that the dynasty is still in full force during the 2022-23 campaign.

If you live in the Warriors market, you can watch every game live on DirecTV Stream, which comes with a free trial and has NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and NBA TV.

If you live out of the Warriors market, you can watch most games live on FuboTV, which comes with a free trial and has NBA League Pass, ESPN, ESPN2 and NBA TV.

Those are just a couple of the options if you’re cutting cable, so here’s a full guide on how you can watch a live stream of Warriors games online in 2022-23, including options for both in-market and out-of-market viewers:

If You’re in the Warriors Market

Note: All nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, ESPN2 and TNT are included in every one, while NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets) and NBA TV are in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Warriors games live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: TNT isn’t available on FuboTV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (watch every single out-of-market NBA game) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You’ll need either the “Sports Plus,” “Sports Lite,” or “fubo Extra” add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Warriors games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: NBA TV isn’t available on Hulu With Live TV

You can watch a live stream of NBC Sports Bay Area (local markets), ESPN, ESPN2, TNT and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Warriors games live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

If You’re Out of the Warriors Market

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, NBA TV, NBA League Pass (this is necessary for watching out-of-market games) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV.

You'll need either the "Sports Plus," "Sports Lite," or "fubo Extra" add-on for NBA TV, and NBA League Pass is a separate add-on, but every package and add-on can be included with your free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch out-of-market Warriors games live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market NBA game via Prime Channels. You can try both Amazon Prime and the NBA League Pass channel at no cost with a free trial:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch out-of-market Warriors games live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on NBA’s digital platforms rather than Amazon’s. You can watch all out-of-market NBA games on NBA League Pass, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for NBA League Pass, can watch out-of-market Warriors games live on the NBA app or NBA website

Compatible devices for the NBA app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series S/X, PlayStation 4 or 5, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Warriors Season Preview 2022-23

A two-year stint of injuries could become an asterisk in the Golden State Warriors dynasty if this year’s team can repeat.

“I’m hungry as ever still because I still remember those two years I had to watch. I’m eager to play a full season and show people what I’m capable of again,” Warriors star Klay Thompson said via NBC Bay Area. “The greats stay hungry, and we all have our motivations for why we want to win another one.”

Golden State made five consecutive NBA Finals between 2015 and 2019 before the injury bug struck the team’s main stars over a two-year span. The Warriors won three NBA titles between 2015 and 2018, and one Warriors team that didn’t win it all set the record for the most regular season wins, 73, in 2016.

The dynasty got called dead in 2019 after the Warriors lost to the Toronto Raptors in the NBA Finals and Kevin Durant headed east for Brooklyn. Instead, the Warriors’ original big three for the dynasty — Curry, Thompson, and Draymond Green — brought it back.

“That championship glow is real,” Curry said via NBC Bay Area. “I feel like in my head still getting better, trying to feed off that. Understand it’s a long journey and we are doing some defensive strategy and stuff like that yesterday, and it kind of felt for a second we were still preparing for the Celtics and the finals series because it didn’t feel like that long ago.”

Curry, Thompson, and Green return healthy and ready for another title run, the Warriors have promising young talent around them. That includes former No. 1 draft pick Andrew Wiggins, who shined second season with the team after beginning his career in Minnesota.

Kevon Looney give the Warriors a reliable big man. He averaged six points and 7.3 rebounds in 21.1 minutes per game last season.

Golden State will look for another big season from Jordan Poole, who had a breakout season last year. Poole averaged 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds, and four assists in his third season.

The Warriors could get even tougher and deeper with former No. 2 pick James Wiseman, who had 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game as a rookie in 2020. Injury has keep him off the court since, but the Warriors could have a big force in the post if he reaches his potential when healthy.

Golden State also has Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody coming off the bench. Kuminga averaged 9.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per contest last season. Moody posted 4.4 points and 1.5 rebounds per game last year.